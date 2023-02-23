Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 22) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 23).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while one CH-4 reconnaissance drone crossed the median line in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shenyang J-11 jet fighter were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 251 military aircraft and 94 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of five out of 13 PLA aircraft. (MND image)