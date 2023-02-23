Lehigh earns 78-62 win against Bucknell

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 20 points as Lehigh beat Bucknell 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Whitney-Sidney added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-12, 11-6 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. JT Tan recorded 11 points and was 4-of-5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Bison (11-19, 4-13) were led by Alex Timmerman, who posted 19 points and 12 rebounds. Bucknell also got 18 points from Jack Forrest. In addition, Xander Rice had 16 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday. Lehigh visits Boston University while Bucknell hosts Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.