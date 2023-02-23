Sullivan's 29 lead Vermont past Binghamton 81-70

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Finn Sullivan's 29 points helped Vermont defeat Binghamton 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Sullivan also had five rebounds and three blocks for the Catamounts (18-10, 12-2 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney shot 5 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Matt Veretto recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field. The Catamounts picked up their 10th straight victory.

The Bearcats (12-15, 8-6) were led in scoring by Miles Gibson, who finished with 23 points. Jacob Falko added 17 points for Binghamton. In addition, Dan Petcash had 13 points and two blocks.

First-place Vermont has a three-game lead with two games left in the regular season.

