Marshall's 25 lead Samford past Chattanooga 75-70

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points and Samford defeat Chattanooga 75-70 on Wednesday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Marshall added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover added 10 points while going 3 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Achor Achor was 1 of 4 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Jamal Johnson led the way for the Mocs (15-15, 7-10) with 21 points. Chattanooga also got 16 points and three steals from Dalvin White. In addition, A.J. Caldwell had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.