Asia University students evacuated due to fire in central Taiwan factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire that broke out in a factory in Taichung City on Thursday (Feb. 23) has prompted school officials to evacuate a nearby apartment complex that houses students from Asia University.

A food container factory on Zhongzheng Road in Taichung City's Wufeng District which produces plastic caps, cups, bottles, and sheets caught fire at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning. Because the warehouse is full of flammable materials such as cardboard boxes, the blaze was quite intense, reported Liberty Times. The Taichung City Fire Department has dispatched more than 80 firefighters to the scene.



(Facebook, Wang Ping-hui photo)

As the factory is next to the Kangaroo No. 7 apartment complex (凱格鹿會館), which is full of rented suites, many occupied by students from Asia University, the school sent officials from its safety center to the scene to assist students in evacuating to a safe location. Classrooms have been opened as a place for students to rest, and no injuries have been reported.

The factory caught fire at 8:20 a.m. this morning and the fire department reportedly continued to send additional firefighters to battle the blaze.



(Taichung city Fire Bureau photo)

At present, 30 vehicles and 83 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene, and they are continuing to deploy more water lines.

The Kangaroo No. 7 apartment building is located in front of the factory and when the fire broke out, smoke billowed into the complex. Instructors from Asia University have rushed to the scene to provide assistance and all students are presently safe and accounted for, according to school officials.



(Facebook, 霧峰人俱樂部 photo)



(Taichung city Fire Bureau photo)



(Taichung city Fire Bureau photo)



Asia University official speaks to students. (Taichung city Fire Bureau photo)



