New Compact Electronic Rotary Latch from Southco Offers High-Strength Security in A Small Package

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 February 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its R4-EM Electronic Rotary Latch series with a compact version that offers advanced intelligence. Southco's new R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch provides concealed, electronic latching and increased security without sacrificing strength or functionality, making it an ideal choice for applications with significant space limitations.



R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch

The lightweight R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch is designed with integrated latch and door status sensors that provide reliable security and remote monitoring for equipment located in high-traffic areas, such as self-service kiosks and mobile medical equipment. Wireless connectivity makes it easy to connect the latch to existing software for indisputable status reporting. With an energy efficient, low power draw, the R4-EM-05 is designed to run on batteries and is available with an optional mechanical override.



The R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch provides a concealed, push-to-close access control solution for a wide variety of industry applications where space is at a premium and remote access is necessary. The R4-EM-05 delivers enhanced and intelligent security without having to compromise on mechanical latching strength.



Southco's R4-EM Electronic Rotary Latch Series provides the convenience of electronic access control with the security of a proven rotary latch design in a compact, integrated package. Easy push-to-close operation and electronic actuation simplify access across a wide variety of applications. R4-EMs are available in a variety of materials to suit indoor and outdoor use, with optional microswitch and a delayed re-lock versions that keep doors unlocked for manual opening/closing cycles.



According to Commercial Product Manager Mike Fahy: "The R4-EM-05 Electronic Rotary Latch incorporates enhanced electronic intelligence along with additional mechanical features in a small package, making it an ideal solution for small drawer and access panel applications in parcel lockers, medical dispensing equipment and other self-service kiosks."



For more information about Southco's Electronic Access Solutions (EAS), please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com



Southco Asia Limited

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



