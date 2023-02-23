Taiwan looking to offer NT$5,000 to every foreign tourist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To boost tourism, Minister of Transportation and Communication Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) proposed that foreign travelers receive NT$5,000 (US$164) in spending money, while travel agencies would receive subsidies of NT$10,000 to NT$20,000 for each group of tourists that arrive in Taiwan.

During a session of the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (Feb. 21), a proposal titled "Special regulations on strengthening economic and social resilience after the pandemic and sharing economic results for all," passed the third reading which will provide a NT$6,000 tax rebate to citizens and qualified foreign residents. It will also expand subsidies for public transport and promote tourism.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Wang said in response to the opening of the border and the goal of having six million international visitors per year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is discussing a program called the "Accelerating the expansion of attracting international tourists plan" and the necessary funds have been included in the NT$380 billion budget for the new post-pandemic stimulus bill, reported TVBS.

Wang said the MOTC's three major strategies will be to promote travel by foreign tourists to Taiwan, accelerate the arrival of tourist groups, and stabilize the capacity of hotel services, to speed up tourism sector recovery. He said these strategies include NT$5,000 spending cash for foreign tourists and NT$10,000 to NT$20,000 in subsidies for each tour group travel agencies bring to Taiwan.

In order to stabilize the capacity for hotel services, Wang said if employers increase the salary of new housekeeping and cleaning personnel to a certain level, MOTC will give each employer a monthly bonus of NT$5,000 per worker.