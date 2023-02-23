Workato Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Workato elevates its homegrown leaders to strengthen focus on scaling business in Asia Pacific and Japan

Allan Teng, Founder & Senior Advisor for Workato Asia Pacific & Japan

Amlan Debnath, Managing Director for Workato Asia Pacific & Japan

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 February 2023 - Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, announced today the appointment of, and. The appointments follow Workato's key strategic initiatives to support future growth and build a thriving business focused on its people, partners and customers.will be moving to Tokyo to head up Workato's expanding business in Japan, while remaining a key pillar of the regional team. He will continue to provide strategic counsel and leadership to the regional business, with an added focus on catalyzing growth in the Japan market as the. As Workato's founder of the region, Teng built up Workato's presence in Asia Pacific & Japan from the ground up, and was instrumental in orchestrating Workato's rapid growth in the region.On his appointment, Teng said: "It has been a privilege to lead Workato's Asia Pacific & Japan business over the past eight years, from starting Workato's first international office in Singapore to leading a team across the region. As I take on the leadership mantle in Japan, a region that holds immense potential for growth, I will be focused on expanding our business sustainably and establishing Workato as the premier integration and automation leader in the country."In his prior role as Workato's Founder and Managing Director of Asia Pacific & Japan, Teng built a thriving business to onboard key regional customers such as Grab, Gojek and Scoot. Under his leadership, the Asia Pacific & Japan team has delivered 300 per cent year-on-year business growth in the region over the past three years."I'm excited to pass the baton to my mentor, Amlan, to drive the next stage of expansion for Workato across the Asia Pacific & Japan region," Teng said. "I'm confident that his rich experience and expertise will contribute greatly to our success here."is no stranger to the Asia Pacific and Singapore, where hehad worked closely with Teng to start Workato's presence in the region with its Customer Success Center. Prior to this appointment, Debnath had been instrumental in Workato's growth as Senior Vice President of Global Field Operations and Customer Success for the past eight years. Debnath has moved to Singapore and will help grow the APJ business from Workato's second headquarters in Singapore.He is a respected leader in the technology space with extensive experience in strategic planning, software development and business growth and an impressive track record of creating industry-leading products. Over the span of his career, Debnath has driven the growth of top integration and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) products for leading technology companies like TIBCO, Oracle and Salesforce."Asia Pacific & Japan is a fast-growing and exciting region for Workato. Over the past few years, we have seen rapidly rising demand from companies here to incorporate automation and integration into their business processes," said Debnath. "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation that Allan and his team have established.""As we navigate a volatile and uncertain economic climate, my focus will be on deepening our relationships with customers, driving organizational efficiency and maintaining Workato's leadership in the iPaaS industry and lead Workato's business through its next phase of growth."

About Workato

