7 essential cybersecurity tips for international travel

Cybersecurity measures should be on top of the what-to-bring-with-you list when preparing for travel, either for business or for tourism. OctaFX security experts give seven crucial cybersecurity tips to keep your data and finances safe while on the go.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 23 February 2023 - International travel is often an exciting opportunity for cultural exploration or a necessity for conducting business. Either way, it is quite easy to focus on the entertaining or professional aspects of the trip and overlook the cybersecurity matters, which may lead to a loss of important data or money. In this article, you will find seven essential tips OctaFX prepared for international travellers.Use strong passwords and lock your laptop, phone, and other devices when not in use. You should also be cautious when using public Wi-Fi in airports, hotels, restaurants and other places. These networks can often be insecure and leave you vulnerable to hacking attempts.There are several types of cyberattacks that involve public Wi-Fi networks. For instance, some networks do not use encryption, meaning that hackers can intercept the data transmitted over them. Hackers sometimes set up their own Wi-Fi networks that sound the same as legitimate ones. Once you are connected, the hacker may steal your personal information or infect your computer with malware. The third type of Wi-Fi cyberattack involves criminals tricking you into downloading malicious software by implying that it is something you must do to get access to a free public network.Computers that you can use in hotels, business centres, airports, and other public spaces might be infected with malware that can steal your credentials or credit card information by capturing keystrokes. Do not enter any sensitive information on such devices. If you absolutely have to log in to some of your accounts, do it in incognito mode and log out of the accounts afterwards.Public USB charging stations might be just as unsafe to use, with criminals putting malware or spyware on them to then get access to your finances and personal data. To protect your devices from this threat, use USB data blockers—they are designed to physically block data pins but do not interrupt the charging.When travelling, backup copies of your passport and other travel documents, as well as financial and personal information. Store your backup data on an encrypted external hard drive or in a secure cloud storage service, and make sure to update it regularly. This way, if your devices are lost or stolen, you will have a backup of all your important information.Keep all software up-to-date for all of your devices, as the updates usually contain important security patches that make it harder for hackers to exploit their vulnerabilities. Update your software before travelling to avoid using potentially corrupted networks during the trip.Skimming is a type of theft in which a device is attached to an ATM or other electronic payment system to steal credit card information. Skimming is a particular risk when travelling, as criminals often target tourists who may be less aware of the dangers. To protect yourself from skimming when travelling, avoid any suspicious devices involved with your electronic payments. If you need to use an ATM, choose the one located at a bank office.Criminals may create fake QR codes that look similar to legitimate ones and then place them on posters, signs, or even menus in cafés. When scanned, these fake QR codes can install malware on your device or direct you to a phishing website where your personal and financial information can be stolen. Be cautious when scanning codes from unknown sources, and try to avoid scanning them if there is a safe option of getting the same information.Unscrupulous operators offer seemingly legitimate tours and activities at a low cost. Some of those offerings may be either subpar or virtually non-existent. To protect yourself from fraudulent tour operators when travelling, research the company and the tour beforehand, read reviews from previous customers, and only book through reputable sources. Some accommodations even on generally reliable websites turn out to be fake or have artificially inflated ratings, so make your own research for every booking to ensure your stay is not ruined by fraudsters.It's essential to take proactive steps to secure your personal and financial information while travelling. Whether it's keeping your devices secure, protecting your online accounts, or being mindful of your physical surroundings, these cybersecurity tips can help ensure that your travels are safe and enjoyable.Hashtag: #OctaFX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries with more than 21 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



OctaFX has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the 'Best Online Broker Global 2022' award from World Business Outlook and the 'Best Global Broker Asia 2022' award from International Business Magazine.



