Strike is off but issues abound in Welsh rugby

Wales rugby players have ended their threat not to play England in the Six Nations this weekend. The game is definitely on.

Their employers met their demands by their Wednesday deadline after days of negotiations.

There was relief all around. The Welsh Rugby Union stood to lose more than 9 million pounds ($10.8 million) in gate takings. Then it was sure to be fined heavily by tournament organizers for failing to honor obligations to broadcasters and sponsors. The team, which was routed in its first two matches, would have conceded championship points to England and an opportunity lost against the opponent it looks forward most to playing — and beating — every year.

Wales captain Ken Owens still believed the team is ready for the English on Saturday in Cardiff.

WHAT DID THE PLAYERS WANT?

One, a say on the Professional Rugby Board, which runs the professional game in Wales. The PRB agreed, and Welsh Rugby Players' Association chief Gareth Lewis will attend. Two, scrapping the 60-cap selection rule, which has since 2017 prevented players outside Wales from being picked if they didn't have that minimum number of test appearances. The caps rule is to be reduced to 25. That immediately helps first-choice lock Will Rowlands, whose move to Racing 92 in Paris next season threatened to make him unavailable for the Rugby World Cup because he's on 23 caps. Three, remove the variable element in the proposed new fixed-variable contracts. The PRB was proposing the end of 100% guaranteed contracts and, instead, making 80% guaranteed and 20% based on bonuses for wins and appearances. The PRB has agreed to give players the option of 100% or 80-20.

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL?

No. All of Welsh rugby is still in a contracts freeze. More than 70 players, including Wales internationals, across the four professional teams — Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, Scarlets — come off contract at the end of the season and they are more than anxious. At risk of being without a club in three months, they're unsure whether to keep waiting or consider offers outside of Wales, putting at risk their national team ambitions. At a time when the regions are usually extending contracts or signing new players, nothing has been happening since the start of the year because the regional sides don't have a signed agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union.

WHY NOT?

The drawn out negotiations are “complex and nuanced,” the PRB says. The PRB is made up of representatives of the four regions, the WRU, and two independent people. Every year, the PRB produces the Professional Rugby Agreement, which sets the season budget for the four regions and outlines WRU payments for access to players for all Wales squad duties. The budget depends on the WRU's annual income, primarily from staging international matches. In the year to June 2022, the WRU posted a profit of 3.2 million pounds ($3.85 million) on a turnover of 94.3 million pounds ($113.6 million), a near-record amount that wasn't quite what it hoped for: Six Nations home games against France and Italy weren't sellouts, and the fifth-place finish meant a drop in prize money of almost 4 million pounds ($4.8 million). The PRB came to a verbal understanding in December on a new agreement stretching for six years but nothing has been formalized. PRB chair Malcolm Wall apologized to players last weekend for the delay causing “stress and real discomfort.”

A SIX-YEAR AGREEMENT?

Everyone wants more certainty further into the future than merely annually. The PRB says it will honor all current contracts for the 2023-24 season, but the salary cap will drop for 2024-25 and the regions should expect to survive rather than thrive to the end of the agreement. The PRB says the WRU and clubs have for years been paying player salaries they cannot afford and Wales cannot live beyond its means any longer. The PRB adds the new agreement offers an average player salary of about 100,000 pounds ($120,000) a year, a new approach on international player release, and a formal framework for contract negotiations across the four regions and the national squad.

WHAT ANGERS THE PLAYERS?

A lot. There could be more cash in the pot but when CVC Capital bought a 14.3% stake in the Six Nations two years ago, the WRU decided its 51 million pounds ($61 million) share spread over five years was to go on capital projects such as the Parkgate Hotel next to Principality Stadium. Former WRU chief executive Steve Phillips believed investing the money directly into the regions wasn't the best way to get a return. Phillips resigned last month after allegations of a toxic culture at the WRU. The accusations are being investigated by an independent task force. Meanwhile, the players say their grievance is not about money. It's about the interminable delay in opening contract talks. WRU interim chief executive Nigel Walker apologized to the players on Wednesday and says contracts will start to be offered next week.

WE'RE ALL GOOD THEN?

No. The root of Wales' problems — tribalism and governance — are far from resolved. Wales knows it has enjoyed Six Nations success for nearly 20 years despite itself, despite distrust between the national team and the WRU, between the regions and the WRU, between the four regions, and between the community game and the professional game. Moving to four regions in 2003 hasn't worked out. In the European Cup, Scarlets were the last to impress by reaching the 2018 semifinals. Cardiff and Ospreys made the quarterfinals more than a decade ago. Dragons have never advanced from their pool. The chief executive who launched the regions, David Moffett, no longer thinks they're fit for purpose. He backs returning to four traditional clubs to revive public interest, and keeping the professional and community arms separate. Despite the PRB running the pro game, the WRU board has the final say. The board is filled with representatives of amateur clubs. Former captain Sam Warburton says the WRU is over-represented by the community game and “stuck in the Stone Age.” Current captain Ken Owens says, “We can't keep going on this merry-go-round of crisis after crisis because it is affecting everyone in the game. We need to pull together now and find the best way forward ... to put Welsh rugby at the top end of the world rugby, and not the laughingstock.”

