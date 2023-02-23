Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Swiatek reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Keys and Gauff advance

By Associated Press
2023/02/23 01:04
Poland's Iga Świątek celebrates after she beats Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Em...
Poland's Iga Świątek reacts after she lost a point against Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, Uni...
Poland's Iga Świątek serves to Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday...
Madison Keys from the U.S. returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emir...
Madison Keys from the U.S. returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emir...
Victoria Azarenka reacts after dropping her rocket during a match against Madison Keys from the U.S. of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Du...

Poland's Iga Świątek celebrates after she beats Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Em...

Poland's Iga Świątek reacts after she lost a point against Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, Uni...

Poland's Iga Świątek serves to Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday...

Madison Keys from the U.S. returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emir...

Madison Keys from the U.S. returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emir...

Victoria Azarenka reacts after dropping her rocket during a match against Madison Keys from the U.S. of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Du...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports