|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|23
|17
|3
|3
|51
|23
|54
|Man City
|24
|16
|4
|4
|60
|24
|52
|Man United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|41
|28
|49
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|3
|8
|44
|35
|42
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|11
|2
|35
|15
|41
|Fulham
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|30
|38
|Brighton
|22
|10
|5
|7
|39
|29
|35
|Liverpool
|22
|10
|5
|7
|38
|28
|35
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|37
|30
|35
|Chelsea
|23
|8
|7
|8
|23
|23
|31
|Aston Villa
|23
|8
|4
|11
|28
|38
|28
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|8
|9
|21
|31
|26
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|6
|7
|10
|18
|38
|25
|Leicester
|23
|7
|3
|13
|36
|41
|24
|Wolverhampton
|23
|6
|5
|12
|17
|32
|23
|Everton
|23
|5
|6
|12
|17
|30
|21
|Bournemouth
|23
|5
|6
|12
|21
|44
|21
|West Ham
|23
|5
|5
|13
|19
|29
|20
|Leeds
|23
|4
|7
|12
|28
|39
|19
|Southampton
|23
|5
|3
|15
|19
|40
|18
___
Arsenal 1, Man City 3
Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 0, Fulham 1
Chelsea 0, Southampton 1
Everton 1, Leeds 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1
Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2
Man United 3, Leicester 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|33
|21
|10
|2
|64
|28
|73
|Sheffield United
|32
|18
|7
|7
|54
|30
|61
|Middlesbrough
|33
|17
|6
|10
|56
|38
|57
|Blackburn
|33
|16
|4
|13
|35
|37
|52
|Millwall
|32
|14
|8
|10
|40
|33
|50
|Luton Town
|32
|13
|11
|8
|39
|32
|50
|Watford
|33
|13
|11
|9
|41
|37
|50
|Sunderland
|33
|13
|10
|10
|48
|36
|49
|Norwich
|33
|14
|7
|12
|46
|37
|49
|West Brom
|32
|12
|9
|11
|42
|36
|45
|Coventry
|32
|12
|9
|11
|35
|33
|45
|Swansea
|33
|11
|9
|13
|46
|50
|42
|Hull
|33
|11
|9
|13
|38
|47
|42
|Preston
|32
|11
|9
|12
|28
|37
|42
|Bristol City
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|41
|41
|Reading
|32
|12
|5
|15
|35
|47
|41
|Stoke
|33
|11
|7
|15
|39
|40
|40
|QPR
|33
|10
|9
|14
|34
|46
|39
|Birmingham
|33
|10
|8
|15
|38
|45
|38
|Rotherham
|33
|8
|12
|13
|36
|45
|36
|Cardiff
|33
|9
|8
|16
|25
|36
|35
|Huddersfield
|32
|8
|7
|17
|30
|43
|31
|Blackpool
|33
|7
|10
|16
|32
|48
|31
|Wigan
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29
|50
|31
___
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 2
Coventry 1, Millwall 0
Norwich 3, Hull 1
QPR 0, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Watford 1
Reading 2, Rotherham 1
Bristol City 1, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Luton Town 1
Swansea 2, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Huddersfield 0
Sheffield United 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Blackburn 1
Cardiff 1, Reading 0
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 1, Swansea 0
Blackpool 1, Stoke 0
Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Preston 0
Luton Town 0, Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1
Wigan 0, Norwich 0
Watford 3, West Brom 2
Rotherham 2, Sunderland 1
Norwich 3, Birmingham 1
Swansea 1, Stoke 3
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Burnley 1
Coventry vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|31
|20
|8
|3
|58
|22
|68
|Plymouth
|32
|20
|8
|4
|57
|32
|68
|Ipswich
|32
|16
|12
|4
|60
|31
|60
|Bolton
|33
|17
|8
|8
|48
|24
|59
|Derby
|31
|16
|9
|6
|50
|25
|57
|Barnsley
|30
|17
|5
|8
|45
|27
|56
|Wycombe
|31
|16
|5
|10
|44
|29
|53
|Shrewsbury
|32
|14
|6
|12
|39
|34
|48
|Peterborough
|30
|15
|2
|13
|48
|38
|47
|Portsmouth
|30
|10
|12
|8
|37
|36
|42
|Charlton
|31
|10
|10
|11
|45
|43
|40
|Port Vale
|33
|11
|7
|15
|33
|47
|40
|Fleetwood Town
|32
|9
|12
|11
|35
|34
|39
|Exeter
|32
|10
|9
|13
|42
|43
|39
|Lincoln
|30
|8
|15
|7
|29
|31
|39
|Bristol Rovers
|32
|10
|8
|14
|44
|55
|38
|Oxford United
|33
|9
|9
|15
|36
|41
|36
|Burton Albion
|31
|9
|7
|15
|40
|58
|34
|Cheltenham
|31
|9
|6
|16
|25
|40
|33
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|10
|15
|33
|52
|31
|Accrington Stanley
|30
|7
|9
|14
|26
|47
|30
|Milton Keynes Dons
|32
|8
|5
|19
|30
|51
|29
|Cambridge United
|32
|8
|5
|19
|26
|52
|29
|Forest Green
|33
|5
|7
|21
|25
|63
|22
___
Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe 2
Bolton 5, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 0
Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 2
Derby 1, Lincoln 1
Exeter 0, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Peterborough 0
Forest Green 0, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Port Vale 1, Barnsley 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2
Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4
Derby 2, Charlton 0
Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0
Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3
Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Port Vale 1, Exeter 0
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 1, Bolton 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|33
|21
|7
|5
|43
|19
|70
|Stevenage
|30
|16
|9
|5
|43
|25
|57
|Carlisle
|32
|15
|10
|7
|49
|32
|55
|Stockport County
|32
|16
|6
|10
|48
|30
|54
|Northampton
|31
|14
|10
|7
|44
|31
|52
|Mansfield Town
|31
|15
|7
|9
|49
|37
|52
|Salford
|32
|14
|7
|11
|42
|33
|49
|Bradford
|30
|13
|9
|8
|37
|29
|48
|Sutton United
|32
|13
|8
|11
|34
|38
|47
|Doncaster
|31
|14
|4
|13
|36
|42
|46
|Swindon
|31
|12
|9
|10
|40
|35
|45
|Barrow
|32
|13
|5
|14
|35
|40
|44
|Walsall
|30
|10
|12
|8
|32
|25
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|31
|10
|12
|9
|32
|31
|42
|Tranmere
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|32
|41
|Newport County
|31
|9
|10
|12
|31
|34
|37
|Grimsby Town
|29
|10
|7
|12
|32
|36
|37
|Crewe
|31
|8
|13
|10
|27
|38
|37
|Colchester
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|39
|35
|Harrogate Town
|31
|7
|9
|15
|37
|47
|30
|Gillingham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|19
|34
|30
|Hartlepool
|33
|6
|9
|18
|33
|59
|27
|Crawley Town
|29
|6
|8
|15
|32
|47
|26
|Rochdale
|33
|5
