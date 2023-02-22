THROUGH FEBRUARY 21
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|66
|1.88
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|26
|1505
|53
|2.11
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2457
|90
|2.20
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|23
|1220
|45
|2.21
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|37
|2064
|81
|2.35
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|43
|2557
|102
|2.39
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|68
|2.40
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2472
|100
|2.43
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|19
|1108
|45
|2.44
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|20
|1179
|48
|2.44
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|15
|844
|35
|2.49
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|23
|1248
|52
|2.50
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2518
|106
|2.53
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2480
|107
|2.59
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|16
|955
|42
|2.64
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1642
|73
|2.67
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|24
|1346
|60
|2.67
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|99
|2.68
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|29
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2518
|27
|14
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|43
|2557
|26
|16
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|2480
|25
|9
|7
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|37
|2064
|24
|6
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2457
|23
|7
|9
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|23
|12
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|38
|2177
|23
|10
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|41
|2382
|22
|13
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|44
|2536
|21
|20
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2491
|21
|16
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|20
|7
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2472
|19
|17
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|37
|2056
|17
|15
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|30
|1697
|17
|8
|4
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|24
|1346
|17
|4
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|43
|2453
|16
|18
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|16
|18
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|34
|1931
|16
|13
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1642
|16
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|66
|986
|.937
|29
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|26
|1505
|53
|685
|.928
|15
|8
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2457
|90
|1134
|.926
|23
|7
|9
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|43
|2557
|102
|1270
|.926
|26
|16
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2472
|100
|1214
|.924
|19
|17
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1642
|73
|844
|.920
|16
|6
|5
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|42
|2518
|106
|1202
|.919
|27
|14
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|23
|1220
|45
|506
|.918
|13
|4
|4
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|106
|1172
|.917
|23
|12
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2491
|118
|1282
|.916
|21
|16
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|68
|732
|.915
|20
|7
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|19
|1094
|51
|547
|.915
|8
|7
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|37
|2064
|81
|865
|.914
|24
|6
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|31
|1788
|87
|912
|.913
|14
|11
|4
|Scott Wedgewood
|Dallas
|18
|987
|48
|503
|.913
|7
|8
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|99
|1036
|.913
|16
|18
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|26
|1434
|75
|779
|.912
|10
|10
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2472
|5
|19
|17
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|39
|2215
|5
|16
|18
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2457
|4
|23
|7
|9
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|43
|2557
|3
|26
|16
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|41
|2382
|3
|22
|13
|5
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|39
|2282
|3
|15
|17
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|38
|2177
|3
|23
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|29
|1701
|3
|20
|7
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|44
|2536
|2
|21
|20
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|39
|2340
|2
|23
|12
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|36
|2105
|2
|29
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|37
|2064
|2
|24
|6
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|29
|1745
|2
|9
|14
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|23
|1220
|2
|13
|4
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|20
|1179
|2
|14
|2
|3