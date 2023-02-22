Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 22, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;80;Mostly sunny;91;81;SSW;10;76%;35%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;NE;6;54%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;62;38;Partly sunny, mild;66;43;WNW;5;58%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and cooler;62;45;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;7;75%;13%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;51;42;Some sun, fog early;48;35;NW;10;81%;42%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cold;23;20;A bit of snow;37;27;E;7;71%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;69;45;Partly sunny, mild;65;42;WNW;9;41%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;38;20;A snow shower;33;13;SW;20;85%;97%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;90;73;A morning t-storm;84;70;NE;8;79%;96%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;65;46;Mostly sunny;63;47;E;5;70%;9%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;75;65;A morning shower;73;61;SE;9;74%;92%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;76;47;Sunny and nice;78;49;N;8;26%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;90;71;A downpour;91;72;ESE;7;74%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;90;58;Hazy sun;90;59;E;11;32%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;S;6;53%;0%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;59;46;A couple of showers;57;41;ENE;7;84%;98%;1

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;48;28;Mild with some sun;54;30;NNE;5;43%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;63;40;Mainly cloudy, mild;59;43;ESE;10;67%;91%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;51;39;Low clouds and fog;53;35;WNW;7;84%;94%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;63;46;An afternoon shower;70;43;SE;7;66%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;SSE;6;71%;83%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, mild;58;41;Low clouds and fog;50;42;ESE;8;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;53;43;Some sun, fog early;50;34;NNE;6;84%;27%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, mild;57;41;Breezy and cooler;47;39;E;14;75%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;58;39;Mostly cloudy;51;42;E;6;66%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot;91;72;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;SE;7;50%;12%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;78;67;A t-storm around;83;67;NE;7;67%;49%;10

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;51;38;Inc. clouds;57;38;NNE;6;45%;66%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;70;54;Clouds and sun, nice;69;53;NNE;6;54%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;74;62;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;S;13;63%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;85;64;A shower in spots;82;62;ENE;4;64%;45%;4

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;71;Hazy sunshine;89;70;SSE;8;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Becoming rainy;35;33;Windy;44;20;WNW;22;78%;47%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;WNW;8;71%;57%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;41;36;A couple of showers;44;35;WNW;9;82%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy and breezy;78;63;Breezy in the p.m.;74;61;N;14;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;79;55;Partial sunshine;71;49;NE;9;34%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;91;74;Decreasing clouds;93;75;ENE;10;61%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;81;59;Hazy sunshine;85;59;NW;7;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;16;-4;Clouds and sun, cold;16;5;NNE;8;68%;40%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very warm;87;68;Hazy and very warm;89;69;S;9;54%;2%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;W;6;81%;95%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with showers;47;33;Clouds and sun;48;41;W;8;73%;38%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;65;43;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;47;NNE;10;37%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;68;54;Partly sunny;63;48;WNW;15;67%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;SE;8;72%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;A t-storm around;76;56;SSE;7;69%;74%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;Sunny and very warm;87;69;E;8;67%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;20;8;Snow at times;30;28;SSW;13;87%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;5;51%;12%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;69;56;Turning sunny, nice;74;58;E;7;57%;2%;7

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;83;74;A few showers, windy;82;73;ENE;17;64%;89%;4

Hyderabad, India;Warm with hazy sun;97;64;Hazy and very warm;96;62;SE;7;35%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;83;49;Sunny and very warm;81;50;N;9;29%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, mild;58;43;Breezy in the p.m.;55;43;ENE;11;74%;14%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;86;75;Showers, some heavy;86;75;W;9;83%;100%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and nice;83;69;N;9;58%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds breaking;80;54;Mostly sunny;83;56;E;6;52%;3%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;55;31;Mostly cloudy;55;33;WNW;4;46%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;81;65;Partly sunny;85;65;W;7;62%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;75;50;Hazy sun;79;49;SW;5;46%;2%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and hot;97;66;Sunny and hot;98;65;N;11;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mainly cloudy;33;15;Mostly sunny;32;23;S;5;52%;8%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;87;75;Windy in the p.m.;87;75;NNE;13;64%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;A couple of t-storms;90;74;W;5;72%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Hot with hazy sun;92;74;Hot with hazy sun;93;72;SSW;9;50%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;90;75;An afternoon shower;92;76;NNE;4;66%;87%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;55;39;A shower in the p.m.;56;39;NE;6;69%;75%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;94;79;Partly sunny;88;80;SW;8;77%;32%;11

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;80;71;High clouds;78;70;SSE;10;78%;52%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds and fog;62;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;41;NNW;13;55%;5%;4

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;49;41;A shower in the a.m.;47;35;NW;13;72%;64%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A stray shower;56;39;A couple of showers;52;43;SSE;8;64%;99%;2

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;87;76;SSE;7;74%;64%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;62;40;A couple of showers;46;25;WNW;8;74%;84%;3

Male, Maldives;Plenty of sunshine;90;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;90;81;ENE;8;64%;25%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;86;75;A t-storm around;86;75;NE;4;79%;95%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;88;74;Partial sunshine;90;74;ESE;5;66%;29%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;66;Hot;90;67;ENE;12;34%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;47;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;WNW;5;28%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;73;Mostly sunny;83;70;E;11;69%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow, cold;22;4;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;S;7;68%;41%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;88;76;Breezy with sunshine;88;76;E;14;67%;25%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;Becoming cloudy;85;67;NE;10;58%;28%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;21;7;Occasional snow;12;6;NNE;16;77%;100%;1

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, very cold;10;3;Sunny, not as cold;18;8;WSW;8;75%;12%;2

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;Hazy sun;93;73;N;9;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun, some clouds;85;59;Sunlit and very warm;87;60;NE;10;38%;6%;13

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;45;39;A little a.m. rain;48;41;SE;8;86%;80%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun;66;45;Clouds and sunshine;65;46;WNW;7;63%;28%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;33;25;A bit of ice;36;28;S;11;79%;88%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;39;Cloudy;54;41;NNW;6;63%;35%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow, then rain late;34;32;Cloudy;39;25;E;6;79%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;17;8;Cold with snow;13;4;N;14;83%;100%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy;82;78;Downpours, breezy;84;79;NE;17;83%;100%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;72;Clouds and sunshine;91;72;NW;7;59%;14%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thundershowers;81;73;Morning showers;83;73;NE;7;84%;96%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;54;43;A couple of showers;52;40;NNE;8;82%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Very warm;86;61;Sunny and windy;79;56;SE;17;52%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;91;74;Hot;90;74;SSE;7;54%;11%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this morning;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;N;12;80%;88%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and hot;91;66;Sunny and hot;91;66;SSE;7;51%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;56;38;Low clouds and fog;52;43;WNW;4;81%;92%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;39;21;Mostly sunny;48;24;WNW;6;58%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;59;49;A little rain;65;47;ESE;5;75%;94%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Mostly cloudy;65;44;NNE;7;75%;5%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clearing, a t-storm;87;75;A stray t-shower;89;73;ESE;9;70%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;39;37;A little a.m. rain;41;35;SSE;12;82%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;26;15;Mostly cloudy;33;31;S;11;65%;93%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;E;8;75%;84%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;83;57;Sunny and very warm;88;59;SW;12;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Low clouds and fog;61;44;Some sun, fog early;62;42;E;5;75%;57%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold;18;2;Cold with low clouds;21;19;S;8;77%;26%;0

San Francisco, United States;Windy with a shower;50;41;A couple of showers;49;40;SSW;15;69%;100%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;82;60;Very warm;83;65;ENE;13;46%;17%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;85;74;Winds subsiding;84;74;ENE;16;66%;85%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;ESE;8;49%;2%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;46;Sunny and delightful;80;47;S;6;24%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;61;Sunny and hot;94;58;SSW;7;29%;2%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;86;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;N;9;60%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds and fog;61;40;Mostly sunny;54;35;NNW;11;60%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Snow showers, cold;39;26;Partly sunny, cold;35;21;NE;8;37%;11%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;47;24;Mostly sunny;47;30;SW;5;54%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;46;41;Rain and drizzle;46;41;NNE;8;80%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;85;77;Cloudy with a shower;90;76;N;11;66%;68%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;65;37;Mild with some sun;60;40;ESE;7;61%;66%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A shower in spots;82;73;ENE;14;68%;68%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Overcast;31;24;A little rain;35;26;N;7;85%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;72;64;Mostly cloudy;73;64;ESE;13;65%;81%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;64;59;Partial sunshine;70;60;NE;9;86%;17%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;24;14;A bit of p.m. snow;29;27;S;12;87%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;63;42;Partly sunny, warm;71;49;SE;7;40%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;54;39;An afternoon shower;48;33;NNW;9;71%;53%;1

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;65;42;Breezy in the p.m.;60;43;NNW;12;24%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;68;53;Partly sunny;64;51;E;7;61%;28%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;65;39;Partial sunshine;63;42;ESE;5;65%;22%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;38;Mostly cloudy;54;39;N;8;63%;27%;1

Toronto, Canada;Colder, p.m. snow;29;25;An icy mix, breezy;30;16;WNW;16;86%;97%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;Sunny and delightful;72;55;ESE;8;41%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;SE;6;60%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;25;-2;Clearing;28;-1;E;9;60%;34%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Colder with a flurry;36;27;Partly sunny, cold;37;22;NE;8;37%;3%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;56;41;Low clouds and fog;52;44;SW;8;80%;91%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;87;66;Sunny and very warm;88;69;SSE;5;48%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;28;11;Clouds and sun;31;27;SSW;10;61%;67%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A flurry;37;25;Mainly cloudy;42;38;SSW;10;68%;78%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;68;54;Windy and cooler;59;54;SSE;22;81%;88%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;Sunny and hot;96;64;W;6;38%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;50;32;Clouds and sun, mild;49;31;NE;4;51%;100%;4

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather