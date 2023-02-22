Exteriors Doors Market to Cross to USD 223.40 billion in Revenues by 2033

Market Overview:

The global exterior doors market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The growth of the construction industry, rising demand for energy-efficient doors, and the increasing use of smart home technologies are some of the key factors driving the market.

According to a report by the-market.us, Exterior Doors Market was valued at USD 108.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 223.40 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Market Growth and Trend:

The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly doors. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced exterior doors with better insulation properties and high durability. The trend toward smart homes and the use of IoT devices is also expected to drive market growth.

Regional Snapshot:

North America is the largest market for exterior doors, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growth of the construction industry, increasing renovation activities, and the growing trend of energy-efficient buildings are driving the market in these regions. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing construction activities in the region.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growth of the construction industry

Increasing demand for energy-efficient doors

Trends toward smart homes and the use of IoT devices

Restraints:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

High installation and maintenance costs

Opportunities:

Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products

Adoption of new technologies for door manufacturing

Challenges:

Competition from local players

Stringent regulations and standards for door manufacturing and installation

Key Market Segments

Type

Wood

Steel

Fiberglass

Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Market Players included in the report:

Artisan Hardware

Chaparral Doors

Colonial Elegance

Concept SGA

Rustica Hardware

Simpson Door Company

Contractors Wadrobe

Jeld-Wen

Bayer Built WoodWorks

Masonite International Corporation

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Masonite International Corporation announced the acquisition of Woodgrain Millwork, a leading manufacturer of doors and millwork products.

In December 2020, Andersen Corporation introduced a new line of energy-efficient exterior doors with improved insulation properties.

In November 2020, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. launched a new line of fiberglass exterior doors with enhanced security features.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What are the different types of exterior doors available in the market?

The different types of exterior doors available in the market are wood, fiberglass, steel, glass, and metal.

2. What factors should be considered while selecting an exterior door?

The factors that should be considered while selecting an exterior door are the material of the door, energy efficiency, security, and aesthetics.

3. What is the average lifespan of an exterior door?

The average lifespan of an exterior door is around 30-50 years, depending on the material and maintenance.

4. What is the current market size of the exterior doors market?

5. Which regions are expected to witness significant growth in the exterior doors market?

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the exterior doors market, owing to the increasing demand for residential and commercial construction in emerging economies such as China and India.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

