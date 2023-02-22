Halal Meat Market Sales to Top USD 3465.89 billion in Revenues by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.9%

Introduction: What is Halal Meat?

Halal meat is a type of food that has been prepared in accordance with Islamic religious law. It is an important part of the dietary culture for many Muslim communities around the world and is consumed by billions of people daily. Halal meat can be found in most supermarkets, restaurants, and specialty stores, as well as online.

The term “halal” comes from Arabic and means “lawful” or “permitted”. In order to make sure that the animal was not mistreated during its life (according to Islamic teachings), halal practices involve humane slaughtering methods where animals are killed in a way that causes them minimal stress and pain. These methods include using a sharp knife to quickly cut through an animal’s throat without causing any suffering – this method is known as Zabihah or Dhabh.

The global halal meat market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing Muslim population, rising demand for halal-certified products, and growing awareness about the health benefits of halal meat. The market was valued at USD 1030.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3465.89 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing:

Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for halal meat due to the high population of Muslims in the region and their preference for halal-certified products.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the halal meat market due to the increasing population of Muslims in the region and their growing demand for halal food products.

Key Takeaways:

The halal meat market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing demand for halal-certified products and a growing Muslim population.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for halal meat due to the large Muslim population in the region.

Beef is expected to be the dominant type of halal meat consumed globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the halal meat industry, causing supply chain disruptions and decreased demand in some regions.

Regional Snapshot:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for halal meat, followed by Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

The increasing Muslim population in countries such as Indonesia, India, and Malaysia is driving the growth of the halal meat market in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for halal meat in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Market Dynamics:

1. Drivers:

Increasing demand for halal-certified products

Growing awareness about the health benefits of halal meat

Rising Muslim population

Increasing disposable income in Muslim countries

2. Restraints:

Limited availability of halal-certified products in some regions

Ethical concerns regarding animal slaughter practices

High cost of halal certification

3. Opportunities:

Increasing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals

Growing popularity of e-commerce platforms for purchasing halal meat

Expansion of the halal food industry in non-Muslim countries

4. Challenges:

Lack of standardization in halal certification processes

Increased competition from non-halal meat producers

Key Market Segments

Type

Pourtry

Mutton

Beef

Application

Fresh Food

Processed Food

Key Market Players included in the report:

Carrefour SA

Nestle SA

Isla Delice

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Tesco plc

Casino

Tariq Halal

Reghalal

Pure Ingredients

Reinert Group

Cleone Foods

Eggelbusch

Euro Foods Group

Shaheen Foods

Crown Chicken(Cranswick)

Simons

Ekol

Halal-ash

Tsaritsyno

Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

