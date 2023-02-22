Taiwan Teng Yun 2 drone damaged during runway test

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A prototype of the indigenous Teng Yun 2 drone spun out of control and ended up beside the runway at Hualien Air Base, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 22).

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院) developed the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), also known as the “Cloud Rider,” with more advanced electronic surveillance and interference systems than its predecessor.

According to the weapons manufacturer, tests were taking place just before noon Wednesday when mechanical parts of the drone performed erratically. Standard operating procedures dictated that the planned flight was canceled, the Liberty Times reported.

When the brakes functioned and the UAV reduced speed, it left the runway before coming to a standstill. The NCSIST towed the drone back to Jiashan Air Base during the afternoon. A preliminary investigation showed the landing gear and the propeller had sustained damage in the accident, reports said.

The Teng Yun 2 conducted a successful 10-hour flight around Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in June 2022, while mass production was expected to start this year.