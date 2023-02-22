Solo climber dies after falling down ravine in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 26-year-old male engineer died early Wednesday morning after he went to climb the Jixin Jian peak (雞心尖山) in Xindian, New Taipei City by himself and fell down a ravine Tuesday.

Police and firefighters received phone calls from the victim, surnamed Huang (黃), at around 2 p.m., telling them that he fell down a ravine while climbing a mountain by himself and that his mouth and nose were bleeding, CNA reported. He also told them that his cellphone had only 30% battery left and that he had no power bank with him, adding that he couldn’t remember from which trailhead he started.

The police and firefighters instructed Huang to use messages to locate his current position, per CNA. Based on the location they received, they went to the mountains near Zhulin Road to search for the victim to no avail.

Around 4 p.m., Huang used his cellphone to share his location for the second time, which indicated he was in the mountains near Shuangfeng Road. The search and rescue team followed the directions and finally spotted Huang’s scooter parked in front of a house on Shuangfeng Road.

A total of 49 firefighters and volunteers searched for Huang along the mountain trail in cold weather until around 11:30 p.m., when they found him in a ravine with multiple fractures and bleeding from his head.

He was rushed to Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital in Xindian for emergency treatment, but he passed away at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.



The last image of Huang is captured by a surveillance camera. (CNA photo)



Huang is sent to Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital in Xindian. (CNA photos)