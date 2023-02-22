Hilton Leads the Way in Infusing Wellness into MICE Events

From Meditation to Movement, Hilton Paves the Way for a More Mindful Future

Participants of Hilton MICE Sustainability Series: The Heart of Hospitality, Wellness together with Eugene Oelofse, Marketing and Communications Director of Hilton, Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka and Ian Barrow, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside.

PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 22 February 2023 - Following the launch of Hilton’s Sustainability MICE Series in 2022 which focused on food sustainability, Hilton hosted the second installation of the series titled: “The Heart of Hospitality: Wellness”.Over two days, delegates from the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) industry experienced an immersive wellness journey at the DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside. The showcase featured a thoughtfully curated selection of workshops focused on the "body, mind, and spirit". Attendees were able to indulge in everything from healthy food choices to breathwork and in-room experiences.The event also reinforced Hilton’s ‘Travel with Purpose’ Program, which offers meeting planners tools to make a big impression with attendees while making a better impact on the world. It demonstrated that infusing wellness into MICE events creates deeper connections and impactful takeaways."As with every Hilton brand, we design each hotel with several options for our MICE customers, paired with Hilton’s responsible hospitality at the highest standards. As hoteliers, we have always recognised the value wellness brings to individuals. With recent world events, now more than ever, elements of body, mind and spirit are necessities, not luxury. Through this showcase, we are delighted to be leading the way in delivering exceptional guest experiences,” expressed Leo Lee, National Director of Sales, Hilton Malaysia.Traditional meetings and conferences can leave delegates feeling drained, which is why this experience was designed to be customized to enhance any existing agenda. Doing so helps to stimulate the mind while also promoting relaxation for a more holistic approach. Key elements of the experience included:A dedicated space sets the tone and provides a serene environment for delegates to connect. At the event, the executive lounge was transformed with healthy snacks, welcome drinks, and the signature DoubleTree cookie. This also served as the check-in area, giving participants extra time to network and get comfortable.Upon first entering their rooms, receiving the welcome note and package, to the turn-down service, ‘body, mind and spirit’ wellness elements are thoughtfully dispersed. ‘Body’ elements included a yoga mat, highlighting the Hilton pillow menu, nut snack, and fruits instead of chocolate at turn down. ‘Mind’ elements included two different room mist scents and two curated spotify lists to set the desired mood. Meanwhile ‘Spirit’ was encapsulated with a journaling experience with gratitude prompts.Invited coaches led sessions to connect delegates with their inner selves. Hansen Lee conducted a stress-reducing breathwork and movement exercise to invigorate the body post lunchtime, as well as a sunrise yoga session at the property’s Borneo Courtyard. Alex Tan taught a tool called 'Disruptive Thinking' to motivate participants to be their best selves. Eugenie Chan, a certified coach in the scientifically-verified branding tool 23plusone, led a purpose-finding workshop. Coach Sarah Lian provided a sound healing experience. Sustainable, local produce was served during breaks and main meals, and the DoubleTree spa provider, Mandara Spa, gave 15-minute massages.In December 2022, Hilton was recognised for Sustainability Leadership by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (the most prestigious rankings for corporate sustainability performance) for the sixth time in a row. Additionally they picked up a Gold Medal designation by EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.Hilton is dedicated to advocating sustainable practices at MICE events held in their venues, ensuring greater peace of mind to sustainability advocates, as wellness continues to grow increasingly vital. From spa therapy and meditative sessions to nutritious meals, incorporating wellness can elevate events and create a unique and unforgettable experience.Hashtag: #Hilton

