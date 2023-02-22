DPP to announce Taiwan presidential candidate in early April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in the Jan. 2024 presidential election will be officially unveiled on April 12, according to a timetable presented Wednesday (Feb. 22).

According to the schedule approved by the ruling party’s Central Standing Committee, candidates seeking to run in the presidential primary should register March 13-17, the Liberty Times reported.

If at least two candidates register, opinion polls by phone will be conducted April 6-10, preceded by public presentations of their platforms between March 30 and April 4. The share of the responses given over landlines or by cell phone in the final poll results still has to be determined.

The official announcement of the candidate will occur on April 12, the party said. In the case of only one candidate registering, there would be no need for primary opinion polls, according to the project.

The DPP also approved a timetable for the legislative elections, which will take place on the same day in Jan. 2024, though the precise date has not yet been decided by the Central Election Commission (CEC). Candidates can pick up a registration form from March 20-24, with opinion polls deciding the winners between April 24 and May 12.

The party’s Central Executive Committee will announce the final list of legislative candidates on May 17, but if only one candidate registers for the presidential poll, the legislative selection process could be shortened by one week, per the Liberty Times.

An opinion poll commissioned by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) recently showed the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) pulling ahead by a small margin, with one of its likely presidential candidates, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), running ahead of Vice President and DPP Chairman Lai Ching-te (賴清德) by 32.4% to 27.7%.