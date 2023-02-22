Epoxy Resins Market to Cross to USD 22,580 million in 2021 | 7.8% CAGR

Market Overview:
The global epoxy resins market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and aerospace. Epoxy resins offer excellent mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and adhesion, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. The market is also driven by the growing demand for epoxy resins in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil.
The global market for epoxy resin was valued at USD 22,580 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.
Market Growth and Trend:
The epoxy resins market is witnessing a trend towards the development of bio-based and sustainable epoxy resins to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Another trend in the market is the increasing adoption of waterborne epoxy resins due to their low VOC emissions and environmental friendliness. The demand for high-performance epoxy resins is also increasing in various applications such as coatings, composites, and adhesives.
Regional Snapshot:
Asia Pacific is the largest market for epoxy resins, with China, Japan, and India being the major contributors to the growth of the market. This is mainly due to the growth of various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics in the region. North America and Europe are also significant markets for epoxy resins, with a growing demand from the aerospace and defense industries. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also expected to witness growth in the market due to increasing construction activities and infrastructure development.
Market Dynamics:
1. Drivers:
The major drivers of the global epoxy resins market include increasing demand from end-use industries, growing construction activities, and rising demand for high-performance materials. The growth of emerging economies is also expected to drive the demand for epoxy resins during the forecast period.
2. Restraints:
The high cost of raw materials used in the production of epoxy resins is a major restraint for the market. The market is also facing challenges from environmental regulations due to the high VOC emissions associated with the production of epoxy resins.
3. Opportunities:
The growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products presents significant opportunities for the development of bio-based epoxy resins. The market also presents opportunities for the development of epoxy resins with enhanced properties such as increased mechanical strength and chemical resistance.
4. Challenges:
The major challenges facing the global epoxy resins market include the high cost of raw materials, environmental regulations, and the need for continuous innovation to develop sustainable and eco-friendly products.
Recent Developments:
- In January 2021, Hexion Inc. introduced a new line of epoxy resins that offer superior processing, heat resistance, and flame-retardant properties.
- In September 2020, Huntsman Corporation announced the launch of a new range of epoxy resins, which offer improved toughness, strength, and impact resistance.
- In March 2020, Olin Corporation completed the acquisition of D.E. Neeley, a manufacturer of epoxy resins and curing agents, in order to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market.
- In July 2019, Aditya Birla Chemicals announced the expansion of its epoxy resin production capacity in Thailand, to meet the growing demand from the automotive and construction industries in the region.
Market Segmentation
By Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Wind Turbines
- Composites
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Adhesives
- Other Applications
By Form
- Solid
- Liquid
Top Key Players:
- 3M
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Atul Ltd
- BASF SE
- Solvay
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Olin Corp.
- Sika AG
- Other Key Players
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Largest Market
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest Growing Region
|Middle East and Africa
|Growth Factors and Opportunity
|
|Historical Years
|2017-2022
|Base Year
|2022
|Estimated Year
|2023
|Short-Term Projection Year
|2028
|Long-Term Projected Year
|2032
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. What are epoxy resins used for?
Epoxy resins are used in a wide range of applications, including coatings, composites, adhesives, and electrical and electronic applications.
2. What is driving the growth of the epoxy resins market?
The growth of the epoxy resins market is driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries, growing construction activities, and rising demand for high-performance materials.
3. Which region dominates the global epoxy resins market?
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global epoxy resins market, with China being the largest consumer of epoxy resins globally.
4. What are the major challenges facing the global epoxy resins market?
The major challenges facing the global epoxy resins market include the high cost of raw materials, environmental regulations, and the need for continuous innovation to develop sustainable and eco-friendly products.
5. What are the opportunities in the epoxy resins market?
The growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products presents significant opportunities for the development of bio-based epoxy resins. The market also presents opportunities for the development of epoxy resins with enhanced properties such as increased mechanical strength and chemical resistance.
