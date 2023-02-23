Letter to Editor: Round-the-clock Taipei MRT service worth considering

Public transportation is at the forefront of many minds when considering Taipei's standing as a convenient place to live and work, or is it?

Taipei boasts a state-of-the-art MRT system that spans 152.9 kilometers of track, incorporates over six dedicated MRT lines, services 131 stations — and continues to expand since its inception over 25 years ago. However, it is rather inconvenient and even counterproductive for many who wish to use it, as the hours of operation and service are rather limited.

From an economic, logistical and competitive standpoint, this hinders regional connectivity, mobility, and growth. It could even be said to contribute to adverse effects, such as disincentivizing people from using sustainable public transit.

While many urban centers across the world are aggressively incentivizing and implementing car-free, pedestrian friendly walkable cities, we have a long way to go here. Especially in a region where accessibility to many of our businesses and points of commerce are limited to only foot traffic.

Every day, in Taiwan's economical, political and cultural hub, those who do the real work to keep this place running while we sleep are left behind and forgotten. Service workers, store clerks, nurses, security personnel, and countless others who commute to and from work are left with limited or no options, which their nine-to-five counterparts get to take advantage of. Furthermore, many others who live, work and play at night are also substantially hindered.

There is no logic in taking a single trip on a roundtrip journey. More specifically, by the time many wish to return home, they are left stranded, in some cases with limited transit options that are unsustainable and overpriced.

Taxis, in particular, are not only uneconomical, especially for low-wage workers. Also, the reckless driving of many who drive them make this city a more dangerous place to live and commute in for all of us and should only be used as a last resort.

24-7

If a year-round, 24-hour MRT schedule was implemented, even with frequency limited from 30 minutes up to an hour between trains, to ensure quality and safety, it would remove tens of thousands of unnecessary cars and scooters off the road per day. Furthermore, it would further complement the already existing alternative modes of public transit, most notably the city's YouBike system. Not to mention save millions of tons of pollution annually and improve the poor air quality of the region.

Another inconvenient truth is the Greater Taipei region is also in the midst of a housing crisis that grows worse by the day, to the point of it being a national crisis and furthering the economic divide. The majority of residents throughout the region are being battered by the crippling high cost of living in the region brought on by an overinflated housing market.

Greater access to affordable and sustainable transport options around the clock will ensure greater economic equality, so that all residents will benefit.

Greater access to citywide transit will also spur greater access to employment across the board. This would not only generate millions in regional economic development, it would also save individuals thousands of hours and millions of dollars per year in unsustainable and wasteful commutes.

Furthermore, and most importantly, it would also help curb the countless traffic accidents and prevent injury and death. Both the monetary and human benefits would far outweigh any investment in implementing and maintaining alternatives.

Baby steps, giant steps

This is one major step Taipei can take toward setting a better example and one day join the ranks of New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Copenhagen, which have all had 24-hour transit models since their inception. With ridership already hitting peaks throughout the city on New Year's Eve, there's no doubt the demand already exists.

Also, with newly elected Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-An (將萬安) already taking more action to improve transit infrastructure and traffic safety than his predecessors by addressing the "living hell" traffic conditions, why stop there?

While 24-hour service may not be attainable at this point, extended hours of service may be a good start. If, as a region and a society, we are supposed to give up our cars and scooters in favor of becoming more dependent upon public transit — the right move — it must also be that much more reliable as a transit mode.

The infrastructure is already in place, the existing system needs to live up to and utilize its full potential.

Chapin Routh is the founder and owner of Sapphire City Selex. A jack of all trades. Sunshine mixed with a bit of hurricane.