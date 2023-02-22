Outdoor LED Display Market Size Trend, Leading Players And Future Prospect Till 2030

Outdoor LED displays are big hoardings used to display live advertisements, images, promotional videos, and others. It is usually placed in any open-air and central areas such as avenues, malls, parks, and parking lots. Furthermore, the displays consist of light-emitting diode (LED), which is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different colors with wavelengths in the visible spectrum. These displays use high brightness LEDs, and are extensively used in outdoor applications such as live advertisements, bill boards, videos walls, and others.

Moreover, outdoor LED displays are designed using dual in-line package (DIP) technology, which makes them suitable for any weather, and the content on the displays are visible from far off distance even during day and night. Increased preference of LED display advertising over paper or poster-based advertising due to rapid use by sponsors in the entertainment shows, sports events, and exhibitions. Rise in sports events & exhibitions, seminars, ceremonies, and other such events using outdoor LED displays drives the market growth. In addition, surge in energy consumption concerns prompts the use of these display, as it ensures high cost & power saving, making it highly energy efficient.

This fuels the market growth. However, high initial investments and unstable demand are the major factors that limit the market growth. Conversely, alternative advertisement designs and increase in events such as sports, event management, transport, and others are some of the factors expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The outdoor LED display market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into surface mounted and individually mounted. By application, it is classified into billboards, mobile LED displays, perimeter boards, traffic lights, video walls, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global outdoor LED display market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global outdoor LED display market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Barco

– Daktronics, Inc.

– Electronic Displays Inc.

– Galaxia Electronics

– Leyard

– LG Electronics.

– Lighthouse Technologies Limited.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– Toshiba Tec Corporation

Key market segments

By Type

– Surface Mounted

– Individually Mounted

By Application

– Billboards

– Mobile LED Displays

– Perimeter Boards

– Traffic Lights

– Video Walls

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Countries

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

