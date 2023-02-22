Smart Greenhouse Market Size Forecast, Global Insights On Modern Trends Till 2030

Smart greenhouse is a farming technique, which helps user to monitor and control the growth condition of the plant and to optimize the growing process of the plants. In addition, the major goal of smart greenhouse is to implement a system which will allow user to remotely monitor all conditions required for the growth of the crops. Smart greenhouse provides different benefits such as maintaining a micro-climate environment for the crops, optimizing the yielding process, and minimizing manual intervention.

In addition, it provides farmers with data on external environment and type of soil, which reduces the risk of pests and avoids disease outbreak. Furthermore, increase in need for organic food across the globe has replaced traditional farming with adoption of smart greenhouse.

Increase in popularity of organic food across the globe and increase adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence by farmers and agriculturists drive the growth of the market. In addition, ease of crop monitoring and harvesting fuel the growth of the market. However, high investment costs owing to deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming technology and increase in public-private partnership in the agriculture sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The smart greenhouse market is segmented into type, component, end user, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hydroponic and non-hydroponic. By component, it is divided into HVAC Systems, LED grow lights, irrigation system, valves & pumps, sensor & control system, and others.

By end user, it is classified into commercial growers, research & educational institutes, retail gardens, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart greenhouse market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global smart greenhouse market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players:

– Argus Controls

– Certhon

– Cultivar

– Greentech Agro LLC

– Heliospectra AB

– Hort Americas

– Lumigrow, Inc.

– Netafim

– Rough Brothers

– Sensaphone

Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Hydroponic

– Non-hydroponic

By Component

– HVAC Systems

– LED Grow Lights

– Irrigation System

– Valves & Pumps

– Sensor & Control System

– Others

By End User

– Commercial Growers

– Research & Educational Institutes

– Retail Gardens ?

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

