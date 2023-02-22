Cables and Connector Market Size, Statistics, Opportunities And Reports 2030

Cables & connectors are connectivity devices used for transmission of signal, data, and power supply for electronic peripherals in a wide range of industries. In addition, cable & connectors are used in diverse industries such as oil & gas, defense & aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, and IT & telecommunication for having a reliable end to end connection. The major purpose of cables & connectors is to transmit electric signals and electromagnetic waves from one endpoint to another.

Furthermore, cables & connectors along with cable assemblies play a vital role in the integration mechanism of different systems and subsystems. It is used to withstand harsh physical and chemical environment to operate in different atmospheric conditions. Rise in government initiatives to improve connectivity within the country and surge in demand for higher bandwidth network by different industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in investment in defense & submarine cables by various organizations fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, complex fault detection and removal process of errors hampers the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of data centers across the globe and surge in government initiatives to increase connectivity in rural areas of developing economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The cable & connectors market is segmented into products, installation type, industry vertical, and region. By product type, it is bifurcated into internal cables & connectors and external cables & connectors. By installation type, it is classified into HDMI, USB, VGA, DVI, CAT5/CAT6, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into automotive, commercial, oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 3M Company

– Amphenol Corporation

– Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation)

– Axon Cable S.A.S.

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Nexans

– Prysmian S.P.A.

– Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc.

– TE Connectivity Limited

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

– Internal Cables & Connectors

– External Cables & Connectors

By Installation Type

– HDMI

– USB

– VGA

– DVI

– CAT5/CAT6

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Automotive

– Commercial

– Oil & Gas

– Energy & Power

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

