Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Cost Structure Analysis And Forecast To 2030

Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in modern day to day life. Nowadays, phones allow users to access internet, take pictures, listen to music, and store data all at once. People also add value to their mobile phones through different mobile accessories that enhance the functionality of the equipment and protect it from damage.

Presently, the mobile accessories market experiences a significant growth. Increase in sales of smartphones fuel the demand for mobile accessories. Rise in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyle of people are the key factors that boost the sales of mobile phone accessories. Companies such as Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics are the prominent manufacturers of mobile phone accessories. In addition, online portals have become a convenient mode for buying accessories because of easy payment and refund policies. The changing consumer attitude toward online shopping is adding advantage to the market growth.

Rise in the adoption of smartphones in Europe is expected to majorly drive the market growth as they offer seamless connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility, compared to wired devices, which provides convenience to customers over wired headphones. For instance, in 2019, Apple Inc. launched AirPods Pro, a new wireless headphone product, which is featured with active noise cancellation, in-ear design, immersive sound, and others. This product is available across the globe and traded through network of Apple Authorized Resellers.

Rise in demand for such wireless accessories is anticipated to drive the mobile phone accessories market. This increase in demand is due to change in customer preferences such as listening to music on smartphones and tablets. Demand for mobile phone accessories has increased due to surge in disposable income and rise in popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. Rapid technological advancements, including implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

The market is segmented into product, distribution channel, price range, and region.

By product, it is categorized into battery, headphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, screen guard, pop socket, and others. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment is further classified into multi-brand store and single-brand store. By price range, it is segmented into low, mid, and premium.

Key Companies

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

– Sony Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Apple Inc.

– Bose Corporation

– Amazon Inc.

– Carrefour S.A.

– MediaMarkt

– J SAINSBURY PLC

– Xiaomi Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Battery

– Headphone

– Portable Speaker

– Charger

– Memory Card

– Power Bank

– Protective Case

– Battery Case

– Screen guard

– Popsockets

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Price Range

– Low

– Mid

– Premium

By Region

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Nordic countries

o Norway

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Finland

– Holland

– Spain

– Portugal

– Eastern Europe

– Belgium

– Rest of Europe

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here’s how this research report helps the Entrepreneurs and CEOs:

The most thorough find out about on this industry, encompassing 12 regions, will furnish you an absolutely worldwide view.

Recognize the influence of the coronavirus on the market increase and how it is anticipated to alternate and increase as the virus’s results fade.

Develop countrywide and regional plans primarily based on lookup and evaluation carried out locally.

Find funding possibilities in developing segments over 2022-2030

Top operate opponents with the aid of the usage of forecast records as nicely as market drivers and trends.

Recognize client desires based totally on latest market lookup results.

Performance comparisons with massive rivals.

For higher planning, take use of the connections between essential records sets.

Appropriate for the use of high-quality, truthful facts and evaluation to guide your interior and exterior presentations.

