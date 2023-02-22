Advanced Packaging Market Size Growth, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts To 2030

Advanced packaging is a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion to silicon wafers, logic units and memory, during the final stage of semiconductor manufacturing process. Advanced packaging allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. In addition, advanced packaging involves grouping of a variety of distinct techniques which includes 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out-wafer-level packaging and system-in-package.

Different integrated circuits (ICs) have different packaging requirements, which provides growth opportunities for advanced packaging over traditional packaging process. In addition, advanced packaging is expected to offer higher abilities than conventional packaging solutions, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for advanced packaging market trends in the coming years. With rapid growth in advanced packaging market, specifically fan out wafer level packaging, along

with increase in demand for smartphone and devices and Internet of Things (IoT), advanced packaging suppliers are developing process and ways to reduce the overall cost of advanced packaging and provide maximum operational efficiency. During the recent times, advanced packaging is mainly used for high-end products and for applications related to niche-market such as wafer and die production due to its high cost in its operation.

Advanced packaging technology is expected to increase the value of a semiconductor product by adding functionality in its operation, increasing and maintaining the performance, while lowering the overall cost of packaging. The adoption of advanced packaging is also creating demand for high performance chips for various consumer electronic products. This augments the demand for 3D and 2.5D packaging chips, used in smartphones and other mobile devices.

Increase in demand for miniaturization of devices among various industry verticals and improved system performances and optimization of advanced packaging are significant factors that assist in the market growth globally. However, high cost associated with advanced packaging hampers its adoption to a certain level and majorly restrains the market growth. Furthermore, emerging trends toward fan-out wafer level packaging is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the advanced packaging market globally.

The global advanced packaging market is analyzed by type, end use, and region. By type, the market is classified into flip chip CSP, flip-chip ball grid array, wafer level CSP, 2.5D/3D, fan-out WLP, and others. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

Key Companies

– Amkor Technology

– Intel Corporation

– Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

– IBM

– Microchip Technology

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Texas Instruments

– Analog Devices

ADVANCED PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Flip Chip CSP

– Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

– Wafer Level CSP

– 2.5D/3D

– Fan Out WLP

– Others

o Thin Quad Flat Packages

o Flip-Chip Package-in-Package

o Embedded Die

o Others

By End Use

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

o Oil & Gas

o Paper & Pulp

o Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

