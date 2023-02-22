Smartwatch Market Size Growth, Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030

Smartwatch is a computerized wristwatch with functionality similar to a smart phone. It is considered to be one of the major mainstream wearable gadgets in existence. It is capable of performing various tasks such as heart rate monitoring, calorie count, steps monitoring, calling facility, and alarm feature. Smartwatch is similar to mobile phone device with a touchscreen display and consists of various apps through which a person can access his mobile phone.

This enhanced wearable technology provides its users with various features such as fast access to social networking sites, instant notification related to calls and messages, and feature of synchronizing phone data with the watch. Factors such as increase in demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, surge in health awareness among users, and rise in technological advancements in smartwatch by market players are expected to drive the market growth to a certain extent. However, high initial cost of the technology, and problems related to power consumption and low battery life are the major barriers to the market growth.

Furthermore, surge in emphasis for connected devices among various industries, and increase in demand for connected ecosystem are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth globally. The smartwatch market is segmented into product, application, operating system, and region. By product, the market is categorized into extension, standalone, and classical. By application, it is divided into personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports, and others.

On the basis of operating system, the market is categorized into watchOS, android, RTOS, Tizen, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.

The key players operating in the global smartwatch market are Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin, Huawei Technologies, Fossil Group, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, TomTom International and Amazon.

SMARTWATCH MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

– Extension

– Standalone

– Classical

BY APPLICATION

– Personal Assistance

– Wellness

– Healthcare

– Sports

– Others

BY OPERATING SYSTEM

– WatchOS

– Android

– RTOS

– Tizen

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR875

