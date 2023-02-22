WLCSP Electroless Plating Market Size Forecast, Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Electroless plating is also known as conversion coating or auto-catalytic plating. It is a non-galvanic plating method that involves several simultaneous reactions in aqueous solutions. Electroless plating is being used to form the conductive part of printed circuit boards in its manufacturing. It is a way of plating PCBs without using an external power source. The process involves placing the part in an aqueous solution and depositing nickel and creating a catalytic reduction of nickel ions to plate the part without any electrical energy dispersal.

Wafer level chip scale package refers to the technology of packaging an integrated circuit at the wafer level, instead of the traditional process of assembling individual units in packages after dicing them from wafer. Wafer level CSP differs from BGA as no bond wires or interposer connections are required. The key advantage of wafer level CSP as the die to PCB inductance is minimized, along with reduced package size, and enhanced thermal conduction characteristics.

WLCSP electroless plating technology is expected to increase the value of a semiconductor wafer product by adding functionality in its operation, increasing and maintaining the performance, while lowering the overall cost of packaging. The adoption of advanced WLCSP electroless plating is also creating demand for high performance chips for various consumer electronic products.

Factors such as need for circuit miniaturization and microelectronic devices, enhanced feature of WLCSP electroless plating providing better shielding as against traditional plating process, and cost-effectiveness of WLCSP electroless plating are expected to drive the market growth. However, decline in growth of semiconductor industry and volatility of the prices of raw materials hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in demand for WLCSP electroless plating in aerospace and healthcare industries is expected to be opportunistic for the market.

The global WLCSP electroless plating market is segmented into type, end use, and region. By type, the market is classified into nickel, copper, and composites. The nickel segment is further subdivided into low phosphorus, medium phosphorus, and high phosphorus. By end use, the market is divided into automotive, electronics, aerospace, machinery, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the WLCSP electroless plating market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market.

– The WLCSP electroless plating market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The key players profiled in the report include Atotech Deutschland GmbH, ARC Technologies, Inc., MacDermid, Inc., KC Jones Plating Company, Okuno Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. COVENTYA International, C. Uyemura & Co., Ltd., Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., ERIE PLATING COMPANY, and Bales Metal Surface Solutions (Bales).

WLCSP ELECTROLESS PLATING MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE

– Nickel

o Low Phosphorus

o Medium Phosphorus

o High Phosphorus

– Copper

– Composite

BY END USE

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Aerospace

– Machinery

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

