Wireless Charging Market Size Dynamics, Segments And Trends In The 2022-2030

The global wireless charging market size was valued at $6,514.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $49,304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. Wireless power transmission transfers electrical power from transmitter to receiver without any wire connection. Wireless charging technology allows multiple devices to connect wirelessly. The smart charging mats and newly launched ground pads specifically for electric vehicles increase the demand for wireless charging in the market.

Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market, and frequent need of harvesting ambient RF energy are expected to drive the growth of the wireless charging market during the forecast period. However, expensive technology for its integration and slower charging as compared to other charging technologies are the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies, and increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in future.

The global wireless charging market is analyzed by technology, industry, and region. Based on technology, it is fragmented into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others. The applications covered in this study include electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense.

Based on region, the global wireless charging market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY PLAYERS

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Texas Instruments, Inc.

– Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

– Powermat Technologies Ltd.

– WiTricity Corporation

– Energizer Holdings, Inc.

– Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

– Sony Corporation

– Fulton Innovation LLC

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Inductive

– Resonant

– Radio Frequency

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

