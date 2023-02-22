Graphene Battery Market Size 2022- Advance Study Focusing On Analysis Latest Trends Till 2030

The global graphene battery market was valued at $48.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $398.6 million by 2027, to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. The batteries which use graphene as electrode material are called graphene batteries. Graphene as electrode material can be used in various type of conventional batteries such as lithium batteries, lead batteries, lithium sulfur and material for supercapacitors.

Rise in sales of electric vehicles is majorly driving the growth of the graphene battery market, owing to extended range for long distance travelling and lesser charging time. Moreover, thriving portable electronics market is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing government investments in R&D are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, lack of awareness of graphene technology, and the incapability of the market for commercialization process of graphene battery are expected to hinder the growth of the graphene battery market.

The global graphene battery market is analyzed by battery type, application, and region. Based on battery type, it is fragmented into Li-ion batteries, Li-Sulfur batteries, supercapacitors, and Lead-acid batteries. The applications covered in this study include automotive, electronics, energy, aerospace & defense, industrial robotics, and healthcare. Based on region, the global graphene battery market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Turkey, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY PLAYERS

– Cabot Corporation

– Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

– G6 Materials Corp.

– Graphenano S.L.

– Graphene NanoChem plc

– Graphenea S.A.

– NanoXplore Inc.

– Real Graphene USA

– Vorbeck Materials Corp.

– XG Sciences, Inc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY BATTERY TYPE

– Li-ion Batteries

– Li-Sulfur Batteries

– Supercapacitors

– Lead-acid Batteries

BY APPLICATION

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Energy

– Aerospace & Defense

– Industrial Robotics

– Healthcare

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Turkey

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

