Electric Actuator Market Size Assessment, Key Factors And Challenges By 2030

Electric actuators are used for all aspect of remote manual control and some automatic control loops in conjunction with electronic control equipment. The electric actuator comprises three units such as motor unit, drive unit, and gear unit. Motor unit is used for operating small valves, whereas gear unit has contained gear ratios that resolute in conjunction with the motor size and drive unit.

According to the estimates, the current business scenario of electric actuators exhibits an upsurge in the usage of hydraulic press machinery, owing to various factors such as increase in demand from the oil & gas industry, as the oil & gas industry is experiencing an increase in requirement of electric linear actuators, growth in water and wastewater treatment industry, and increase in safety measurements in industries.

The significant impacting factors in the electric actuator market include surge in demand from the oil & gas industry, growth in water and wastewater treatment industry, technologically advanced processing methods, gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industries, and increase in investments by the emerging economies in the oil &gas industry. However, increase in competition from domestic manufacturers is expected to hinder the growth of the electric actuator market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the electric actuator market during the forecast period.

The global electric actuator market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into linear electric actuator and rotary electric actuator. By industry vertical, the market is divided into oil and gas, energy and power, automotive, aerospace and defense, water and wastewater, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global electric actuator market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the lithography metrology equipment market.

– The electric actuator market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The key players operating in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ABB, Rotork, General Electric, AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Moog Inc, Ewellix, and Actuonix Motion Devices.

GLOBAL ELECTRIC ACTUATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPE:

– Linear Actuators

– Rotary Actuators

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL:

– Oil & Gas

– Energy & Power

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Water & Wastewater

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

