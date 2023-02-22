SCARA Robot Market Size Growth Future Plans And Forecast To 2030

The global SCARA robot market size was valued at $7.10 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $14.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. SCARA robot are widely used in food and beverage industry for several purpose including food processing, quick picking and packing tasks such as tray loading, bottle handling, and others. In addition, SCARA robots are also used in the electrical & electronics industry to build and handle display screens, connectors, and printed circuit boards (PCB). Increase in shift toward digital transformation fuels the demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries to adopt & enable new and autonomous capabilities. Most of automation and smart solutions are used in industries to improve product quality, plant efficiency, and facilitate uniform production. Thus, increase in demand for IoT-based smart solutions is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for industrial automation is on the rise in various industries as it combines information technology with machine and systems to create smart manufacturing infrastructure. It standardizes the manufacturing process and provides repeatable & consistent results with improved product quality. Moreover, the use of automation in industrial application has reduced human intervention in industrial process, which minimized the human errors and related problems.

The major factors that drive the global SCARA robot market include growing need for mass production with reduced operation cost, surge in adoption of industry 4.0, and upsurge in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries for qualitative and reliable manufacturing. However, high expenditure associated with implementation of SCARA robots hinders the market growth. Furthermore, increase in application areas of collaborative robots and demand for automation in Asian countries such as China and Japan, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the SCARA robot market

The SCARA robot market is segmented into payload capacity, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on payload capacity, the market is divided into Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01-15.00 kg, and more than 15.00 kg. Based on the application, it is classified into handling, assembling & disassembling, welding & soldering, dispensing, processing, and others. By industry vertical, it is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, metal & machinery, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Kawasaki Robotics

– ABB

– OMRAN Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– KUKA AG

– Fanuc Corporation

– DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics)

– Yaskawa Electric Corporation

– Staubli International AG

–

GLOBAL SCARA ROBOT MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PAYLOAD CAPACITY:

– Up to 5.00 KG

– 5.01 KG to 15.00 KG

– More than 15.00 KG

BY APPLICATION:

– Material Handling

– Assembling and Disassembling

– Welding and Soldering

– Dispensing

– Processing

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Electrical and electronics

– Automotive

– Food and Beverages

– Pharmaceuticals

– Metal and Machinery

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

