FinTech Olympiad Competition: Registration is Now Open Encouraging Tertiary Students to Propose FinTech-enabled Social Innovations that Help Solve Real-World Problems

The FinTech Olympiad (FTOL) 2023 hosted by City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and supported by HSBC now calls for entries to the final competition for tertiary students from the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The competition encourages students to create FinTech solutions to real-life social and economic challenges. Winners will receive cash prizes and industry support to pursue their FinTech venture.





Call for Entries: The FinTech Olympiad 2023 Competition



The FinTech Olympiad competition 2023 is a signature part of the FTOL. Students attending tertiary education and recent graduates (within 3 years) from any subject discipline at tertiary education institutions in the GBA can participate as an individual or a team (2 to 6 pax). Entrants are required to submit a project which uses FinTech to help solve some of the pressing problems in the society. Submission due date is 19 March 2023.



Shortlisted finalists will meet their mentors who are business leaders and FinTech experts to seek professional advice in the run-up to the Final Pitch Day in May. A judging panel will evaluate the proposals based on these criteria: problem-solving, social impacts, innovation, thoughtfulness and leadership & communication.



Finalists will compete for Gold Medal, Silver Medal, Bronze Medal, Best Cross-border FinTech Solution Award and the newly added Social Impact Award. Rewards include prize money of up to HKD100,000 and industry support, including HSBC Hub for the Future Membership, a summer internship provided by Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) as well as the green channel interview entry to CityU's HK Tech 300 Seed Fund.



Learn more about FinTech Olympiad competition 2023 / Registration: www.cityu.edu.hk/sds/fintech/competition.html



Young people are the drivers of the FinTech trend



Professor Raymond Chan, Acting Vice-President (Student Affairs), City University of Hong Kong encourages students to join the FinTech Olympiad competition. "In an increasingly competitive environment, both individuals and businesses seek help from innovative technologies to solve problems and improve efficiency and performance. FinTech is not only applicable in the finance industry but also used to address societal, economic and environmental issues. Joining this competition, you will be listening to what society needs, using your creativity and applying the knowledge. Moreover, you will be able to learn about the latest trends and connect with the experts. It will help you to be more competitive, so don't miss the chance to join", said Professor Chan. [video]



A record high number of over 1,400 students from 20 tertiary institutions in the GBA joined the training programme of FTOL 2023. They received 12 training sessions from October 2022 onwards, covering a range of topics from introduction to FinTech, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, RegTech, and Blockchain to the application of FinTech in banking, insurance, customer journey and sustainability.



Last Year Winners Benefited from the Programme



Lemon Team which consists of City U students and alumnus Aaron Doering, Daniel Eckhoff and Jayson Haebich are the Bronze medal winner of the FTOL 2022. They designed their own project, Lemon T, a blockchain-based solution for people to validate the information of used cars submitted by car owners. The winning team found the FTOL programme rewarding as it had afforded them practical FinTech skills and knowledge and opportunities to build their industry network. They are working on their own startup to bring the award-winning project to life, with the support of other seed funds. [video]



FinTech Olympiad

FinTech Olympiad (FTOL), hosted by the City University of Hong Kong and supported by HSBC, is an active learning programme designed to empower and inspire young FinTech talents and to promote connections among the FinTech communities in the GBA. FTOL provides a series of training, a project-based competition and networking opportunities that equip post-secondary students in the GBA with FinTech knowledge, skills and connections that can enhance their competitiveness and employability and help them surf the auspicious FinTech trend.



City University of Hong Kong



