Taiwan Military Police conducts early-morning drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Military Police’s 202nd command carried out a drill in Taipei early Wednesday morning (Feb. 22).

Troops from the command’s 239th battalion completed equipment inspection and scrambled onto CM-33 armored vehicles after receiving the order to move out. The soldiers drove the vehicles to the designated rally point and successfully completed the mission, Military News Agency reported.

Military Police Commander Chou Kuang-chi (周廣齊) oversaw the entire exercise and affirmed the results of the soldier’s solid training. Major Hsieh, the company commander, said that through combat planning drills like these, officers and soldiers can familiarize themselves with command and combat procedures and become more comfortable with physical, on-site maneuvers with actual equipment to simulate a real battlefield, boost their experience, and strengthen combat capabilities.

A staff sergeant surnamed Chang said that through these drills, he became more familiar with real combat scenarios and developed knowledge on the most effective use of weapons to best deter the enemy.

Additionally, the 2nd battalion of the Army’s 21st Artillery Command also carried out a drill early Wednesday morning, dispatching M110A2 self-propelled Howitzers and other light and medium vehicles. Because of poor visibility, drivers and commanders had to communicate closely and maintain situational awareness of the surrounding terrain and traffic.