Venomous Taiwanese kraits, cobras plague central Taiwan bike path

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fishermen have recently spotted an unusually large number of venomous Taiwan kraits and cobras slithering down the bike path of a township in Changhua County, leading some to suspect that they were intentionally released by a religious organization.

In Changhua County's Fengyuan Township fishermen have recently noticed the increased presence of highly venomous Taiwan kraits and cobras along a bike path frequented by tourists for cycling and hiking. Left untreated, serious bites by such snakes can lead to severe complications and even death, prompting the Changhua County Department of Agriculture to issue a warning to the public to take extra precautions in the area.



Taiwan krait slithers on road. (Chen photo)

When taking photos of a herd of water buffaloes by the Maoluo River in Fengyuan Township, a photographer surnamed Chen (陳) was warned by fishermen that there had recently been many sightings of Taiwan kraits and cobras on a bike path that runs between Jiushe and Zhulin Village, reported SET News. Chen went to investigate the area and found that Taiwan kraits and cobras were slithering directly on the bicycle path.

He estimated that some of the kraits were thick and were over a meter in length, approximately 150 centimeters. He said that seeing the serpents made him weak in the knees, and he saw a few dead kraits that had been recently run over by vehicles.



Closeup of Taiwan krait slithers. (Chen photo)

The path is a popular area for people to go cycling, hiking, and walking their dogs, including the elderly on weekdays and children on holidays. Chen expressed fears that anyone bitten by the kraits or cobras could die if not quickly treated.

He suspected that a religious organization had intentionally released the snakes nearby as a "meritorious deed' to accumulate good karma. Other possible explanations Chen posited were that the snakes were emerging amid warmer spring weather or that people carrying out tomb sweeping burned the weeds to drive the snakes out of their burrows.



Taiwan krait crushed by a vehicle. (Chen photo)

In response to the spate of serpent sightings, the Changhua County Department of Agriculture reminded the public that if they encounter a venomous snake, they should not approach it or make dangerous movements such as flailing or poking. Instead, they should immediately call 119 or report the sighting to the Department of Agriculture, which will assign snake wranglers to deal with the situation.

It also urged the public to be particularly vigilant while traveling down the roadway.