Foreign national dies in eastern Taiwan traffic accident en route to home country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A home-bound Filipino woman died in a traffic collision while riding in a farm vehicle that collided with a truck in Taitung County on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

The Taitung County Fire Department received notification of the collision at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The wreck was located between Chishang and Haiduan townships on Provincial Highway 20A, and three people were injured, CNA reported.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and found that two female passengers and one male driver of the farm vehicle were injured. Among them was a 43-year-old Filipino woman who was injured on the ground after being ejected from the vehicle. She lost vital signs on the spot and was pronounced dead after being sent to the hospital. The other woman and the driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, per CNA.

Witnesses at the scene told the media that the westbound farm vehicle was about to turn left onto a road toward Haiduan when it suddenly collided with a large eastbound truck traveling in the opposite lane, according to CNA.

The woman was on her way to Chishang Train Station, where she would have taken a train to the airport to catch a flight back to the Philippines. The Taitung County Police Bureau’s Guanshan Police Precinct said that neither the driver of the large truck nor the farm vehicle driver was driving under the influence of alcohol, and the cause of the accident was still under investigation, per CNA.