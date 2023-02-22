Former NBA great Allen Iverson to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA guard Allen Iverson announced on Monday (Feb. 20) that he is going to visit Taiwan this summer.

The 47-year-old Iverson made the announcement on a video posted to Facebook by Evolution Sports. “Wanted to let you guys be the first to know that I’ll be visiting Taiwan this summer,” the 11-time NBA All-Star said.

“Can’t wait to see my many fans in person,” the Basketball Hall of Famer added. In their Facebook post, Evolution Sports said they had invited the former MVP so he could meet his Taiwanese fans, while also adding that they hoped Iverson’s visit would help inspire more kids in rural areas to use basketball to help change their lives.

Iverson played in the NBA for 14 years and was a prolific scorer, winning the scoring title in 1999, 2001, 2002, and 2005. A.I. started his NBA career playing for the 76ers, and then also played for the Nuggets, the Pistons, and the Grizzlies, before going back to the 76ers.

For his career, he averaged 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.