US deputy assistant secretary touts education cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Assistant Secretary Camille Dawson, from the U.S. State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, lauded education cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. as “a great success” during a Taiwan-US Education Initiative briefing on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Taiwan has a “free and vibrant education environment, free of coercion or censorship, similar to what we enjoy in the United States,” Dawson said. The deputy assistant secretary attended the 3rd high-level U.S.-Taiwan Education Dialogue earlier Wednesday morning and said the U.S.’ top priority was to deepen cooperation in Mandarin and English language instruction while “safeguarding academic freedom.”

Dawson said the two sides discussed ways to increase opportunities for U.S. students to study in Taiwan and for Taiwanese teachers and students to go to the U.S. She also said the meeting “explored new areas for growth and the road ahead."

Dawson said Taiwan has partnered with multiple U.S. states and is developing K-12 classroom relationships. She announced that the department of state has drafted a letter to the Council of Chief State School Officers that supports cooperation with Taiwan for K-12 Mandarin teaching in the U.S.

Taiwan and the U.S. both agree that increasing Mandarin and English exchanges and training “will strengthen U.S.-Taiwan people-to-people ties and bring us all closer together.”

Deputy Minister of Education Liu Meng-qi (劉孟奇) said that Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) is promoting Mandarin education in the U.S. via the Taiwan Huayu Best study abroad program.

The program facilitates U.S.-Taiwan university-to-university cooperation in Mandarin education by providing teaching resources and scholarships, he said. There are currently 35 American universities and 17 Taiwanese universities participating in this program.

The MOE is also supporting Taiwan’s bilingual education policy, Liu said. Taiwan has collaborated with the U.S. Department of State on the Fulbright Taiwan ETA Program, which from 2022-2023 has seen 148 English teaching assistants from the U.S. help English education in Taiwan’s K-12 schools, he added.

The deputy minister pointed out that the MOE is strengthening governmental education partnerships between Taiwan and the U.S. The ministry has been establishing ties with American states and has already inked 22 MOUs with 20 state governments, he said.

The MOE is seeking cooperation in joint talent cultivation, STEM, language and teacher exchanges, humanities, finance, and sister school partnerships with U.S. elementary and middle schools, Liu said. He revealed that the ministry is planning to send a delegation comprised of Taiwan university representatives to attend an education cooperation symposium in the U.S. this May.

The deputy minister pledged that his ministry would do its best to strengthen educational cooperation based on shared values and interests. This will “greatly benefit our younger generation and lay a solid foundation for a strong partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.,” he said.

Additionally, Dawson and Liu unveiled the new logo for the Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative. The initiative was launched in 2020 and is intended to expand access to Mandarin and English language instruction while safeguarding academic freedom, according to the American Institute in Taiwan.