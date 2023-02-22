Two foreign men busted for selling heroin at nightclubs in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City police last week arrested two African men for allegedly running a drug ring, and over 400 grams of heroin and NT$100,000 (US$3,270) in cash were seized at the scene.

New Taipei City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps on Tuesday (Feb. 21) announced that while they were investigating a drug trafficking case, they received a tip that two African nationals had formed a drug trafficking ring and were selling heroin in the Greater Taipei Area. A special task force was formed with the Foreign Affairs Section of the New Taipei City Police Department, the Linkou Precinct, and the National Immigration Agency's Taoyuan Specialized Operation Brigade to investigate the ring, which was directed by the New Taipei City District Prosecutor's Office.

After many days of investigation and evidence collection, the task force arrested two African-born foreign residents, including a Nigerian and a Mosotho, in a parking lot in New Taipei City's Tucheng District on Feb. 17. At the scene, police seized 460 grams of heroin, NT$100,000 in suspected illegal proceeds, and four mobile phones.



Suspects (upper left-hand corner) arrested by police. (New Taipei City Police Department image)

The 47-year-old Nigerian national was identified as "Peter," while the 37-year-old Mosotho man was listed as "Chris." The two were allegedly addicted to drugs and frequented nightclubs. Peter allegedly told acquaintances that he made his living by doing "odd jobs" and buying and selling second-hand cars, stripping down cars for parts, and selling them to buyers in Africa.

However, police allege that in order to pay for his drug habit and habitual visits to nightclubs, Peter and his accomplice turned to selling illegal narcotics under the guise of legal businesses. While searching for evidence, police also found that the two often lured nightclub guests to engage in illegal transactions.



Heroin, cash, and cell phones seized at the scene. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)

The New Taipei City Police Department stated that it is now investigating the upstream source of the drugs. It appealed to the public to exercise caution when approached by strangers asking them to carry packages for them.

The department warned the public to be careful not to be duped into breaking the law by such individuals. It pointed out that those who traffic in category 1 narcotics could be sentenced to death or life in prison and may be fined up to NT$30 million.

It then called on the public to notify the police if they find anything suspicious or illegal.