Taiwan adds 16,484 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 16,484 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Feb. 22), with 339 imported cases and 64 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 15% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 7,519 males and 8,598 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 3,168 cases, 1,962 in Taoyuan City, 1,916 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,770 in Taichung City, 1,432 in Taipei City, 1,395 in Tainan City, 712 in Changhua County, 513 in Hsinchu County, 456 in Pingtung, 403 in Hsinchu City, 379 in Miaoli County, 365 in Yunlin County, 356 in Yilan County, 311 in Keelung City, 235 in Nantou County, 223 in Chiayi County, 207 in Hualien County, 142 in Chiayi City, 119 in Taitung County, 34 in Kinmen County, 34 in Penghu County, and 3 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 148 males and 191 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 64 deaths included 42 males and 22 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of them were classified as severe cases and 60 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 40 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 9,970,937 cases and 17,672 individuals have succumbed to the disease.