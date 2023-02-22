Taiwan mum on reports President Tsai might speak at Cornell University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is no news about President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) traveling to the United States to present a speech at her alma mater, Cornell University, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Contacts between Taiwan and the U.S. have been intensifying amid military threats from China, with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) conducting secret talks with Biden Administration officials at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in the U.S. Tuesday.

Reports recently surfaced that Tsai herself might travel to the U.S. as well in May or June, with a visit to Cornell in on her agenda, per CNA. The president obtained a master of law degree from the university in New York State in 1980.

Reacting to the reports, a MOFA spokesman said that arranging for government leaders to travel overseas was one of the ministry’s core tasks, but that if there were concrete plans for a visit, the Presidential Office and MOFA would make an official announcement.

Late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), widely regarded as Tsai’s political mentor, graduated from Cornell in 1968 and spoke there in June 1995. The visit was seen as a diplomatic breakthrough, but also as one of the catalysts for Chinese missile tests the following year, per CNA.

Since being elected in 2016, Tsai has made stopovers in the U.S. on her way to and from official diplomatic allies in the Caribbean and Latin America.