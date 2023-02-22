Escaped capybara captured in Taiwan's Miaoli

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A capybara that escaped from a leisure farm was captured on Monday (Feb. 20) by animal control officials while it waded in a river in Miaoli County.

A capybara from a recreational farm in Miaoli County named "Guaiguai" (乖乖) escaped from the facility and wandered into a river, reported Liberty Times. Animal control staff arrived on the scene and used a blowgun to fire a tranquilizer dart to sedate the animal, take it ashore, and notify the owner to retrieve it.



Staff member uses blow gun to fire tranquilizer dart at Guaiguai. (Miaoli County Animal Care and Health Office)

The Miaoli County Animal Care and Health Office received a notification from Xihu Township officials on Monday afternoon that a capybara had been spotted in a canal of the Longdong River, a tributary of the Xihu River. Because the native habitat of capybaras is tropical, there were concerns that low temperatures on Monday could harm the animal and a request was placed by local officials to have animal control staff retrieve the creature.

However, because capybaras frequent the water, after animal control staff arrived, they had difficulty trying to grab Guaiguai. They then decided to use a tranquilizer dart to calm the animal before taking it to the bank of the tributary.



Guaiguai struck with tranquilizer dart. (Miaoli County Animal Care and Health Office)

The staff members first took Guaiguai back to the Animal Care and Health Office before contacting the owner. The owner said Guaiguai had been raised by humans and that he is featured at the farm.

Because Guaiguai managed to escape from his enclosure, animal control officials admonished the farm operator to fulfill his responsibility as the pet's owner and strengthen the security of the animal's enclosure.



Guaiguai lies on the ground after staff retrieve it from river. (Miaoli County Animal Care and Health Office)

According to the Animal Care and Health Office, the capybara is an exotic animal that originates from South America and is considered the largest living rodent in the world. Because of their mild temperament, cute appearance, and the Japanese anime show "Kapibarasank," capybaras have become a popular attraction at Taiwan's leisure farms.