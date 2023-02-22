Pius Suter scores twice, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pius Suter scored twice, Robert Hagg ended a 75-game goal drought and the Detroit Red Wings stayed hot by beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Red Wings won for the sixth time in seven games, moving ahead of the Capitals in the Eastern Conference wild-card race and taking another step to ending their six-year playoff drought. Washington lost a fifth in a row in regulation — its longest stretch without a point since January 2014, the last time the team missed the postseason.

Detroit kept rolling despite Dylan Larkin getting ejected 12:43 in for cross-checking T.J. Oshie in the face. Larkin, a pending free agent and the Red Wings’ captain, had been their best player during this run with seven goals and six assists in six games since the NHL All-Star break.

No Larkin, no problem, with Hagg scoring for the first time since Oct. 25, 2021 — two teams ago — and Suter getting one goal short-handed in the first period and another at even strength in the third. Ville Husso made 26 saves.

Washington’s only goal came on a major penalty to Larkin, when Tom Wilson redirected a shot from Erik Gustafsson past Husso. Alex Ovechkin missed a fourth consecutive game for the death of his father.

LIGHTNING 6, DUCKS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Paul had the first of four Tampa Bay goals in a span of 5:55 in the second period, Brayden Point scored his 200th NHL goal and the Lightning dealt Anaheim its sixth straight loss.

Ross Colton, Anthony Cirelli and Zach Bogosian also scored during the second-period outburst, and Point and Corey Perry scored in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves.

Anaheim’s Ryan Strome spoiled Vasilevskiy’s shutout bid, scoring 6:28 into the third period.

HURRICANES 4, BLUES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the first eight minutes to break a 19-game goal drought and Carolina beat St. Louis.

Sebastian Aho had a second-period goal, and Seth Jarvis added a goal and two assists. Svechnikov also had an assist as the Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in their last 12. Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots for his fifth consecutive victory.

Justin Faulk scored for St. Louis.

CANADIENS 5, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Montembeault stopped three breakaways and made 37 saves to help Montreal end New Jersey’s six-game home winning streak.

Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic and Nick Suzuki scored in a 1:13 span in the second period to put Montreal ahead. Justin Barron, Rem Pitlick and Mike Matheson also scored for the Canadiens.

Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, which lost for only the third time in 18 games (13-3-2).

