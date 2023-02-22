Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 21) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane were entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 238 military aircraft and 91 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of five out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)