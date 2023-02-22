Unix Furniture Offers Singapore's First Stone Standing Desks with Extensive Customisability

Unix Furniture will also be offering 15% off during Comex 2023 from 9-12 March

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 February 2023 - With almost 100 different styles of premium stone slabs and a multitude of customisation options, Unix Furniture empowers homeowners with the ability to craft beautiful stone standing desks according to their specific visions and finally complete the home office of their dreams.Whether they love the rich, gold veins of the Calacatta Gold tabletop or the mysterious majesty of Merke Marmo, there is a standing desk design to suit every aesthetic at Unix Furniture.Stone slabs make for the perfect materials for tabletops due to their remarkable designs, robust physical properties and near-effortless durability."At Unix Furniture, we are proud to offer a superior tabletop material, extensive design options and customisability, and white-glove customer service at price points that are comparable to those of a premium wooden standing desk", says Chris Goh, the Marketing Director of Unix Furniture. "We aim to be the first and last stop for every homeowner looking for the perfect stone table for their dream home."Unix Furniture uses NSF-certified anti-bacterial quartz slabs. NSF-certification ensures that the quartz slabs have passed stringent tests for public health protection. This means that Unix Furniture's tabletops are of such a high quality that they can be used as a hygienic food preparation surface. In fact, Unix Furniture uses the same quality of quartz countertops for its tables as those that are commonly found in busy kitchens and high-end hotel lobbies.Unix Furniture's quartz standing desks are also stain, impact, knock and heat resistant, making them more robust and durable than the typical wooden standing desks. Busy professionals will also appreciate that Unix's stone standing desks are easy to clean and maintain and will look pristine for years to come with minimal effort.Each standing desk comes with a built-in touch-sensitive control panel with multiple height presets. This can be placed on either the left or right corners, making it a boon to left-handers. It also comes with an anti-collision system and can handle a maximum load capacity of 140 kilogrammes.Unix Furniture has recently partnered with another homegrown Singaporean brand, Nexen, to offer its electric power track as an optional upgrade. This makes the standing desk even more personalisable as users can add different power adaptors to suit their requirements.In terms of dimensions, Unix Furniture offers tables that can fit a cosy 1050mm corner all the way to majestic 1600mm spaces. There are also various finishing styles and edge profiles to choose from.Where most standing desks come in a flat pack and may require additional installation fees, each standing desk from Unix Furniture is crafted from a single stone slab and expertly assembled on-location for free. Unix Furniture has its own experienced delivery and installation team that ensures everything is perfect from the moment a desk leaves the showroom to when is set up in each customer's workstation.While Unix Furniture is well-known for its quartz tables, it will also be offering sintered stone, granite and terrazzo tabletops. This extensive range of stone tabletops helps ensure that there is a fit for almost every design style and budget.On top of Unix Furniture's in-house brands of Aurastone (quartz) Louve (terrazzo) and Domus (granite) , it also carries popular international brands such as Cosentino and Caesarstone.Unix Furniture will be participating in Comex 2023 at Suntec Singapore from 9 to 12 March 2023.In conjunction with its participation, Unix Furniture will be offering 15% discounts on purchases in both its event booth and sales website, unix.sg Customers can opt for a three-month holding period. This means that they can order their table during the event to take advantage of Unix's limited-time discount but request to have it delivered up to three months later. This makes it more convenient for customers who have yet to move to their new homes.Hashtag: #unixfurniture #interiordesign #standingdesks #stonefurniture #tables #homeoffice

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Unix Furniture

Unix Furniture was inspired by one of the founders' search for a dining table for his new home. He wanted to find the perfect table to suit his design aesthetic and space but the lack of customisable and reasonably-priced options made it more frustrating than expected.



After struggling to find something to suit his needs, he realised that other homeowners were also experiencing the same issues and wanted to help them. With enthusiastic support from his partners at Aurastone, a premier countertop supplier in Singapore, Unix Furniture was born.



Now, Unix Furniture and Aurastone fabricate over 15,000 stone surfaces a year and are trusted by some of the most established brands in Singapore.



Readers are invited to visit Unix Furniture's showroom at Woodlands where they can choose their own stone slabs from almost a hundred slab options in our stone library and catalogue.



Customers can also build their own customised standing desks with Unix's online customiser.