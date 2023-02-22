Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

White House, Taiwan officials hold 7 hours of closed-door security talks

Top Biden officials hold talks with Taiwan counterparts at Washington AIT headquarters

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/22 10:37
U.S. and Taiwan flags. (Taiwan Today photo)

U.S. and Taiwan flags. (Taiwan Today photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) held closed-door security talks with Biden administration officials at the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

Wu and Koo arrived at the AIT's Washington headquarters in Virginia at 9:30 a.m. accompanied by Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and held talks with U.S. officials, reported CNA.

The U.S. officials in attendance included U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia Rick Waters, Assistant Secretary for Defense Ely Ratner, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase, who visited Taiwan last week.

It was also reported that U.S. National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger, who is slated to take over as director of the AIT; Rush Doshi, NSC Senior Director for China and Taiwan; and Sandra Oudkirk, current director of AIT Taipei Office were also in attendance.

White House, Taiwan officials hold 7 hours of closed-door security talks
Sherman (center) attends talks. (CNA photo)

The U.S. NSC Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, joined the talks at 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. The Financial Times on Feb. 18 reported that the meeting would be hosted by U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer and Sherman.

The talks lasted approximately seven hours and did not end until 5 p.m., but neither party issued a public statement about the meeting. Koo and Wu could be seen to be in good spirits as they waved to the media as they left the AIT after the discussions.

The newspaper reported that these discussions are part of a so-called "special channel" between the U.S. and Taiwan designed to avoid angering Beijing.

White House, Taiwan officials hold 7 hours of closed-door security talks
Wu and Koo happily wave at media after meeting. (CNA photo)
US-Taiwan relations
US-Taiwan ties
US Taiwan military relations
US Taiwan military exchanges
Taiwan-US military cooperation
Taiwan-US relations
closed-door meeting
secret talks

RELATED ARTICLES

US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan to talk trade, tech
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan to talk trade, tech
2023/02/19 17:27
Pentagon's top China official makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Pentagon's top China official makes surprise visit to Taiwan
2023/02/18 09:53
Pentagon's senior China official to visit Taiwan in 'coming days'
Pentagon's senior China official to visit Taiwan in 'coming days'
2023/02/17 10:01
US urges all countries to warn China against war with Taiwan
US urges all countries to warn China against war with Taiwan
2023/02/16 11:57
Legislative speaker praises efforts of Taiwan's envoy to US
Legislative speaker praises efforts of Taiwan's envoy to US
2023/02/10 12:09