Taste the Spice with 7-Eleven's NEW Fiery and Tasty Meals!

To satisfy all chilli heads out there, 7-Eleven has created a brand-new spicy selection of grab-and-go items all at great value prices. Get your heat on and play 7-Eleven's exclusive 'Taste the Spice' Instagram face filter game for a chance to win a $100 7-Eleven voucher every week during the promotion period!

Take a tongue-tingling trip full of flavour!

Bites on the go with a kick

Back by popular demand – a trio of fiery fan-favourites!

Play our 'Taste the Spice' Instagram face filter game and stand to win a $100 7-Eleven voucher!

Product

RSP

7-Select Spicy Japanese Curry Chicken with Rice

$4.90

7-Select Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodles

$5.00

7-Select Chilli Crab Linguine

$5.00

7-Select Fiery Chicken Wonton

$3.90

7-Select Prawn Sambal Fried Rice with Cashew Nuts

$4.80

7-Select Double Combo Sandwich (Black Pepper Mayo Shaved Chicken Ham + Egg & Cheese)

$3.70

7-Select Creamy Tom Yum Sandwich

$3.70

7-Select Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$3.70

7-Select Smoked Duck with Lemak Chilli Padi

$5.50

7-Select Spicy Rice with Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$2.20

7-Select Buldak Chicken Rice Cakes with Cheese Butter Corn

$5.50



