Tuesday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.

Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.