Tuesday At Yucatan Country Club Merida, Mexico Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MERIDA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Merida Open Akron at Yucatan Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Caty McNally, United States, and Diane Parry, France, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Lidziya Marozava (4), Belarus, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

Zhu Lin and Wang Xiyu, China, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls (1), Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.